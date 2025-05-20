Netflix's Amy Reinhard: Netflix Ads Suite will help us deliver better measurement, and more creative formats

At Netflix's 3rd Upfront 2025, Amy Reinhard, president of advertising, highlighted the growth of the ad-supported plan, which now reaches more than 94M global monthly active users and more 18-34-year-olds.

“When you compare us to our competitors, attention starts much higher and ends much higher. And even more impressive, members pay as much attention to mid-roll ads as they do to the shows and the movies themselves,” she said.

What sets Netflix apart is “our ability to marry art and science, combining best-in-class technology with the shows and movies that everyone is talking about and watching,” Reinhard explained.

The Netflix Ads Suite, Netflix’s in-house advertising platform, is now live in the US and Canada, will be live next week in EMEA, and available in all 12 ad-supported countries by June.

Reinhard also got an assist from Agency Grateau’s Emily Cooper (aka Lily Collins) to help explain the benefits of the new platform. Cooper shared that “you can now target more than 100 interests in over 17 categories — including life stages.”

Reinhard added, “By controlling our own ad tech, we’ll be able to deliver newer tools, better measurement, and more creative formats. The Netflix Ads Suite is also designed to help you tap into the magic that makes Netflix Netflix. And it does that in a few big ways.”

With Netflix Ads Suite, advertisers can now incorporate their first-party data, either through LiveRamp or directly with Netflix, so clients can match data sets for behavioral insights and targeting capabilities against Netflix’s ads audience.

Reinhard also opened third-party data access to partners like Experian and Acxiom and announced their own clean room strategy, where they could collaborate in a private, secure environment on everything from planning and activation to measurement. This is all while protecting the privacy of their members.

Apart from Netflix announcing the development of new first-party measurement solutions, the platform also debuted a new modular framework for ad formats that leverages generative AI to marry advertisers’ ads with the worlds of Netflix's shows.

Further, Reinhard unveiled the first capability with interactive midroll and pause formats that build custom advertising creative with added overlays, call to action, second screen buttons, and more to serve the right ad to the right member at the right time. These formats will be available by 2026 in all ad-supported countries, highlighted Netflix in its blog post.