Netflix launches generative AI search tool to revolutionise content discovery

Prominent Shortcuts: “Search” and “My List” buttons now appear at the top of the homepage rather than tucked away in side menus.

By  Storyboard18May 12, 2025 1:07 PM
Netflix has unveiled a new generative AI-powered search tool designed to make finding films and TV shows on the platform easier and more personalised than ever before.

The feature, developed in partnership with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, allows users to search using everyday, conversational language—moving beyond the limitations of keyword-based queries. Subscribers can input nuanced prompts such as, “I want something funny and upbeat” or “a scary movie, but not too scary, with a bit of humour.” The AI interprets the viewer’s intent and preferences, using their watch history to generate hyper-personalised recommendations.

Currently available as an opt-in beta for iOS users, the tool was first trialled in Australia and New Zealand. Netflix now plans to expand its rollout to the United States and additional markets in the coming months. The streaming giant reported a record 300 million paid memberships as of January 2025, and analysts believe this AI innovation could help reduce subscriber churn and push its stock towards the projected $1,200 mark.

However, the platform faces a potential adoption hurdle: rival streaming service Tubi previously launched—and later scrapped—a similar ChatGPT-based search tool due to low user engagement.

Netflix is introducing the AI upgrade alongside a redesigned homepage for TV interfaces, aimed at making the browsing experience more intuitive and visually compelling. The updated layout includes:

Improved Real-Time Recommendations: Content suggestions are now more responsive to viewers’ current moods and interests.

Refined Visual Design: A cleaner and more modern aesthetic reflects Netflix’s goal of delivering a more premium experience.

On mobile, users can expect additional enhancements. Netflix is testing a vertical video feed reminiscent of TikTok, showcasing dynamic clips from its shows and films. Users can instantly tap to watch, add to their list, or share with friends.

As AI continues to shape the future of digital media consumption, Netflix’s bold move into conversational search may offer a competitive edge—if subscribers embrace the shift.


First Published on May 12, 2025 1:06 PM

