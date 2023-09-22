comScore

Apple iPhone 15 launch: Kidney jokes and memes are back on the net

Netizens are using jokes and memes amidst the iPhone 15 launch in India.

By  Storyboard18Sep 22, 2023 11:33 AM
Apple iPhone 15 (Image source: Moneycontrol)

As Apple's latest iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models go on sale in India, netizens flood X (Twitter) with kidney jokes and memes.


First Published on Sep 22, 2023 11:33 AM

