Asics onboards Manpreet Singh, defender and the former captain of the Indian Men’s Hockey team

Asics, the Japanese sports performance brand, has announced the newest addition of Indian hockey sensation Manpreet Singh, defender and the former captain of the Indian Men’s Hockey team to its roster of brand athletes.

The brand envisions to not only supporting but also encouraging the young talent of the country to achieve new heights and set benchmarks.

Manpreet Singh Pawar, one of India's most celebrated hockey icons, has achieved remarkable success in his career. Under his leadership, India also won a Bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games, Silver medal at the Champions Trophy and Gold medal at the Asian Champions Trophy. He led the team to earn a Bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, ending India's 41-year wait for an Olympic medal in hockey. Singh has also been recognized for his individual achievements with the Arjuna Award and the FIH Player of the Year Award.

Mr. Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India and South Asia,” We are delighted to announce ASICS India's association with Manpreet Singh as our newest brand athlete. We are glad to share that Manpreet stands as India's most revered Hockey icons and his inspirational journey shines as a guiding light for young athletes nationwide, perfectly embodying our brand philosophy of 'Sound Mind, Sound Body. Together, we look forward to inspiring individuals across the nation to embrace a holistic approach of well-being, where mental and physical health go hand in hand. We are confident that this association will help us inspire more people to achieve their fitness goals."