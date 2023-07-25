BCCI to auction 2023-27 media rights; tender likely to come out today

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to release media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle, with the tender expected to be out by Tuesday evening, a source close to the development told Storyboard18.

A report published by InsideSport states that the sale of these rights is anticipated to be completed by August 19, and the new broadcaster is expected to take charge before the World Cup 2023, beginning with the IND vs AUS ODI series.

The upcoming deal will span five years, similar to the Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts. While the exact number of matches covered under the new deal is still under discussion, it is likely to include 100 bilateral matches. Notably, the emphasis in this cycle will be on more T20 matches and fewer ODIs, as the audience has shown less interest in the latter format.

The bidding process is expected to be an e-auction, following the trend set by BCCI's windfall earnings of Rs 48,390 crore from the sale of IPL Media Rights through a similar process. The new media rights deal will encompass both digital and TV rights separately, in line with the rising demand for digital content.

In 2018, Star India Pvt. Ltd (now called Disney Star) retained the television broadcast and digital rights for all domestic cricket under the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the next five years at a whopping Rs6,138.1 crore (around $944 million), outbidding rivals such as Sony Pictures Networks India and Reliance Jio (Reliance Industries Ltd).

It paid the amount for 103 matches, with a per-match valuation of around Rs 61 Crore. However, with the rights now being separated, BCCI is optimistic about surpassing Rs 12,000 Crore in revenue from this auction.