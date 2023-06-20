comScore

Cannes Lions 2023: Unilever, P&G India, Mondelez India, PepsiCo shortlisted

No Indian work won in categories such as Pharma, Health & Wellness, Outdoor, Print & Publishing and Radio & Audio Lions, and Lions Health and United Nations Foundation Grand Prix for Good.

By  Priyanka NairJun 20, 2023 3:32 PM
Indian agencies have got 69 shortlists in Cannes Lions, so far, and most of them are for new-age campaign.

India hasn’t picked a Lion, so far, at the ongoing Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. No Indian work won in categories such as Pharma, Health & Wellness, Outdoor, Print & Publishing and Radio & Audio Lions, and Lions Health and United Nations Foundation Grand Prix for Good. However, the good news is that Indian agencies have got 70 shortlists, so far, and most of them are for new-age campaigns. Today, winners of Entertainment Lions, Entertainment Lions for Gaming, Entertainment Lions for Music and Entertainment Lions for Sport, Design, Digital Craft, Film Craft, and Industry Craft Lions will be announced. India has a bunch of shortlists in some of these categories.

Now, over to today’s shortlist report.

Creative Effectiveness Lions

India sent 16 entries in this category. Ogilvy India and Wavemaker India’s campaign ‘Shah Rukh Khan – My Ad’ picked three shortlists. Leo Burnett India got one shortlist for P&G’s ‘The Missing Chapter’ campaign for brand Whisper.

Film Lions

69 Indian ad films were sent to Cannes Lions this year. Of which only, Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi and Early Man Film’s got shortlisted. Their films 'Restaurant' and 'Airport' for Zepto's got one shortlist each. Enormous Brands and Vanilla Films got shortlisted film for Asahi India's ad film.

Creative Business Transformation Lions

Of the 10 entries that India sent in this category, two campaigns are in the final round. Unilever’s ‘Suvidha Centre’ by VML&R India got two shortlists. Leo Burnett India’s ‘Smart Farm’ campaign got one shortlist.

Creative Strategy Lions

In this category, 47 entries were sent by India, of which only Leo Burnett India got two shortlists for P&G’s ‘The Missing Chapter’ campaign for brand Whisper.

Mobile Lions

India has got only one shortlist in the category. Ogilvy India and David Communications has bagged it for ITC's campaign 'Fiama Talking Memes'.

No Indian work qualified in the Creative Commerce Lions.


First Published on Jun 20, 2023 1:03 PM

