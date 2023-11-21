Cricket World Cup final: Zomato, Swiggy and restaurant operators witness maximum footfall

The ICC World Cup 2023 saw India pitted against Australia. Australia defeated India by six wickets, losing the match and the tournamnet, but food delivery platforms like Swiggy Instamart, Zomato’s Blinkit, scored big.

Swiggy reported that while the match was in progress, it was burgers and pizzas which were ordered the most during the day. Albinder Dhindsa, chief executive officer of Blinkit noticed a pattern in orders during the day. During an over, order rates would drop and when a commercial would be going on, it would shoot up.

Restaurant operators also highlighted that during the match, the footfalls were higher compared to a normal Sunday. Cricketer Virat Kohli’s restaurant One8 Commune in Mumbai too witnessed full reservation.

Anjan Chatterjee, managing director of Specialty Restaurants that operates and runs Mainland China, one of the fine dining restaurant chains, stated that a 40 percent increase in orders till lunch on November 19 was witnessed. This was more than the order seen for dinner.