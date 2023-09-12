Croma releases Croma Unboxed; Decodes key consumer trends on iPhones since 2020

Croma announces iPhone Unboxed – a collection of insights that showcase the rapidly evolving tastes and preferences across the consumer spectrum from 2020. It highlights the growing popularity of the iPhone as it is one of the biggest global success stories in the smartphone industry. The iPhone Unboxed findings by Croma are based on the purchase patterns of Croma consumers throughout the year and close observations of post-purchase usage trends. The iPhone unboxed not only gives the highlights of the past few years but also sets the tone ahead of Apple's forthcoming event on September 12th.

Delhi emerges as the top city for iPhone enthusiasts in 2023 to date, boasting a remarkable 182 percent more iPhone purchases than the second-ranking city, Mumbai. Delhi witnessed an impressive 47 percent growth in iPhone sales from 2020 to 2021 and an astounding 106 percent growth from 2021 to 2022. Meanwhile, Mumbai, while second in iPhone purchases, experienced a significant iPhone wave, with over a tenfold increase in 2022. Following closely are Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, with growth percentages of 198 percent, 221 percent, and 132 percent, respectively, from 2021 to 2022.

Cities such as Surat, Baroda, Lucknow, Faridabad, Coimbatore, Indore, Nashik, and Vizag are experiencing an increase in iPhone sales. These cities have witnessed an incredible growth rate of more than 10-fold, signifying a radical shift in the accessibility of iPhones to a more extensive customer base in India.

Croma also sheds light on the intriguing color preferences of Indian iPhone enthusiasts.

In the case of the iPhone 13, the preferred colour that was bought at Croma was Starlight White, closely followed by Midnight Black, Blue, Pink, and Green. However, with the arrival of the iPhone 14, the preferences of the consumers shifted towards Blue and Midnight Black, with Starlight White occupying the third spot, followed by Deep Purple. Regarding the iPhone 12, the dominant colours bought were Black and Blue, with White following closely behind. Likewise, for the iPhone 11, Black took the lead as the preferred choice, with White as the subsequent favourite.

Interestingly, Croma Unboxed trends also reveal that the iPhone 13, 128GB, Starlight White has been the bestselling model. Followed by the iPhone 13, 128GB Midnight Black edition, and the iPhone 13 128GB Blue.

Another trend noticed was the impressive growth in the number of iPhones sold at their stores and on the Croma website, establishing Croma as the preferred choice for iPhones among electronic retailers. Croma experienced an upward flow in iPhone sales, with an 82 percent increase from 2020 to 2021 and an even more remarkable 237 percent increase from 2021 to 2022.

Furthermore, Croma's impact extends to a broad spectrum of Apple products, encompassing Apple watches, tablets, and MacBooks, all of which boast a growth rate exceeding 10-fold. In this category, Mumbai asserted its dominance, outpacing Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, with a growth percentage of 619 percent from the previous year. Meanwhile, Delhi has notably recorded the most substantial percentage increase in sales since 2020.