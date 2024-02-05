comScore

Quantum Brief

Don't want to be called Halwai: Haldiram's Umesh Madhu Agarwal unveils entrepreneurial insights

In an insightful chat between Umesh Madhu Agarwal, Director of Haldiram, and Deepinder Goyal, Founder of Zomato, key entrepreneurial insights were unveiled.

By  Devyani YFeb 5, 2024 8:40 AM
Don't want to be called Halwai: Haldiram's Umesh Madhu Agarwal unveils entrepreneurial insights
Agarwal places a high value on having a supportive family. He sees family support as a blessing and a critical factor in an entrepreneur's perseverance and determination. (Image sourced via LinkedIn)

What happened when Deepinder Goyal, Zomato's Founder and CEO met Umesh Madhu Agarwal, Director at Haldiram? The conversation brought together the worlds of traditional family businesses and modern online food delivery platforms, providing a unique set of experiences and insights.

Passion as the Driving Force

Agarwal highlights passion foremost. According to him, "Passion should be the driving force behind any business endeavor. Success is more attainable when one is genuinely enthusiastic about their chosen field." This advice emphasizes the importance of connecting one's business pursuits with one's interests and passions, that way the experience becomes more fulfilling and viable when it's motivated by a genuine love for the industry and work.

Courage to Confront Challenges

Agrawal the established entrepreneur recognizes that the entrepreneurial journey is filled with challenges. However, he points out the importance of having the courage to face and overcome these obstacles. Agarwal's advice is consistent with the fact that obstacles are an unavoidable part of the business process. Long-term success requires the ability to face challenges head-on and navigate uncertainty.

Family Support as a Pillar

Agarwal places a high value on having a supportive family. He sees family support as a blessing and a critical factor in an entrepreneur's perseverance and determination. He goes on to say "A reliable support system makes individuals unstoppable in their pursuit of business goals." Building a solid support system, both emotionally and professionally, can help entrepreneurs overcome challenges and stay focused on their goals.

Active Involvement and Hands-On Experience

Agarwal uses a figurative to compare learning to swim to the entrepreneurial journey, saying that jumping into the pool is necessary. This metaphor emphasizes the importance of active participation and hands-on experience when learning and growing in the business world. It is sound advice for aspiring entrepreneurs, encouraging them to give their all to their work and embrace learning along the way.

Words for budding entrepreneurs

His advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is to embrace challenges, take risks, and actively participate in the learning process through hands-on experiences. As he says. "True learning comes from immersion".

Umesh Madhu Agarwal's advice, based on his personal experiences, is a practical guide for aspiring entrepreneurs, providing a road map that combines passion, courage, family support, and active participation to ensure a successful and fulfilling entrepreneurial journey.


Tags
First Published on Feb 5, 2024 8:40 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

‘Me at 21 Trend’ - Popular celebrities share their 21-year-old selves on Instagram

‘Me at 21 Trend’ - Popular celebrities share their 21-year-old selves on Instagram

Quantum Brief

HDFC Life’s new campaign urges parents to believe in their child

HDFC Life’s new campaign urges parents to believe in their child

Quantum Brief

Snap launches ‘Less Social Media. More Snapchat’ ad campaign; positions itself as an antidote to other social media

Snap launches ‘Less Social Media. More Snapchat’ ad campaign; positions itself as an antidote to other social media

Quantum Brief

Timex partners with Ananya Pandey for its spring campaign ‘ Waste More Time’.

Timex partners with Ananya Pandey for its spring campaign ‘ Waste More Time’.

Quantum Brief

Ola introduces Ola Technology Fellowship program

Ola introduces Ola Technology Fellowship program

Quantum Brief

Saudi Arabia's tourism pivot: Lionel Messi and a $800 billion plan to transform The Kingdom into a tourism hotspot

Saudi Arabia's tourism pivot: Lionel Messi and a $800 billion plan to transform The Kingdom into a tourism hotspot

Quantum Brief

Mark Zuckerberg’s love for combat sports concerns Meta

Mark Zuckerberg’s love for combat sports concerns Meta

Quantum Brief

Trademark infringement: Rolex sues WatchStyler

Trademark infringement: Rolex sues WatchStyler