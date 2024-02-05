Don't want to be called Halwai: Haldiram's Umesh Madhu Agarwal unveils entrepreneurial insights

What happened when Deepinder Goyal, Zomato's Founder and CEO met Umesh Madhu Agarwal, Director at Haldiram? The conversation brought together the worlds of traditional family businesses and modern online food delivery platforms, providing a unique set of experiences and insights.

Passion as the Driving Force

Agarwal highlights passion foremost. According to him, "Passion should be the driving force behind any business endeavor. Success is more attainable when one is genuinely enthusiastic about their chosen field." This advice emphasizes the importance of connecting one's business pursuits with one's interests and passions, that way the experience becomes more fulfilling and viable when it's motivated by a genuine love for the industry and work.

Courage to Confront Challenges

Agrawal the established entrepreneur recognizes that the entrepreneurial journey is filled with challenges. However, he points out the importance of having the courage to face and overcome these obstacles. Agarwal's advice is consistent with the fact that obstacles are an unavoidable part of the business process. Long-term success requires the ability to face challenges head-on and navigate uncertainty.

Family Support as a Pillar

Agarwal places a high value on having a supportive family. He sees family support as a blessing and a critical factor in an entrepreneur's perseverance and determination. He goes on to say "A reliable support system makes individuals unstoppable in their pursuit of business goals." Building a solid support system, both emotionally and professionally, can help entrepreneurs overcome challenges and stay focused on their goals.

Active Involvement and Hands-On Experience

Agarwal uses a figurative to compare learning to swim to the entrepreneurial journey, saying that jumping into the pool is necessary. This metaphor emphasizes the importance of active participation and hands-on experience when learning and growing in the business world. It is sound advice for aspiring entrepreneurs, encouraging them to give their all to their work and embrace learning along the way.

Words for budding entrepreneurs

His advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is to embrace challenges, take risks, and actively participate in the learning process through hands-on experiences. As he says. "True learning comes from immersion".