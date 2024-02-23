Drools launches new campaign; appoints Sara Ali Khan as brand ambassador

Drools, a pet food brand, has launched its latest campaign ‘Back of the Pack’ to advocate for informed pet nutrition. As part of this campaign, Drools has appointed Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan as its new brand ambassador. The campaign encourages pet owners to read and interpret the listed ingredients on pet food packaging to ensure essential nutrients. Sara, along with other Drools ambassadors, will actively engage in promoting the campaign.

The Back of Pack initiative from Drools underscores the significance of understanding pet food ingredients, empowering owners to make well-informed nutritional decisions for their pets. It stresses the importance of recognizing real chicken and eggs as main ingredients while steering clear of vague terms such as ‘meat meal’ or ‘by-products’, guiding pet owners towards optimal pet nutrition.

Additionally, Drools encourages a careful evaluation of pet food choices, emphasising options that cater to pets' individual needs. The campaign aims to address potential health issues linked to low-quality byproducts, prioritising the well-being of pets.

Shashank Sinha, CEO and veterinarian at Drools Pet Food, emphasised the importance of scrutinising pet food ingredients as rigorously as human food to safeguard the health of our pets. He stated, "At Drools, we believe in transparency and empowering pet owners with the knowledge they need to make informed choices for their beloved pets. The Back of Pack campaign, supported by our new brand ambassador Sara Ali Khan, aims to educate and inspire responsible pet ownership.”

Sara Ali Khan expressed her enthusiasm for teaming up with Drools for its Back of the Pack initiative. She emphasised the significance of pet nutrition that resonates with all pet owners. Khan eagerly anticipates assisting pet parents in deciphering food labels and making optimal choices for their beloved pets.

Drools has launched the 'Read the Back of Pack Challenge' to encourage pet owners and raise awareness. The challenge invites participants to produce Instagram videos where they flip the pet food pack and read the ingredients aloud. Participants must tag the brand and include hashtags such as #DroolsIndia, #MissionBOP, and #ReadtheBackOfPackChallenge, encouraging others to participate. The contest runs from February 20, 2024, to March 10, 2024.

Sinha extended an invitation to pet enthusiasts to participate in the 'Read the Back of Pack Challenge,' decipher ingredients, and select pet food containing real ingredients and no by-products, all for the betterment of their cherished animal companions. Sinha expressed anticipation for the lively engagement of pet owners nationwide.