Healthcare company Abbott launches donor campaign song for its donor recruitment campaign ‘BETHE1’

While India has progressed considerably, there is still a gap in the country’s requirement of blood supply. As per current statistics, India requires an annual average of 14.6 million blood units, but there is a consistent shortfall of roughly one million units annually[ii]. Addressing this, global healthcare company Abbott has extended its worldwide donor recruitment campaign, ‘BETHE1,’ and launched the first-ever donor campaign song, ‘Give Blood. Get Good Vibes.’

This song aims to inspire Indian youth to donate blood, making blood donation a contemporary, compelling approach to build a healthier India. The vocals are by Tamojit Chatterjee, aka MC Headshot, an Indian hip-hop artist, rapper, lyricist, and stage performer.

Talking about this initiative, MC Headshot said, “I am proud to be a part of this campaign as it aims to help address a very real-life challenge. I hope that all the young people out there will become aware that they can make a difference. If you are healthy and able to donate, I urge you to do so and help save lives”.