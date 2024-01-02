Jio-Bp's Rs100 crore media account now with Vibrant Media

Vibrant Media has beaten GroupM and Beehive to bag the Rs100 crore media business of Jio-bp, as per reports. Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBML), a joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited and UK's bp. In October 2023, Reliance Industries' in-house agency Vibrant Media roped in Madison Media's chief operating officer, Karthik Lakshminarayan, as vice president.

In May last year, Jio-bp announced that it will offer high performance fuel at base price for the first time in India. It launched its diesel with ACTIVE technology. The additivised diesel was to be made available across 1,555 petrol pumps, to yield annual savings of up to Rs1.1 lakh per vehicle to truckers due to 4.3 percent improved fuel economy. Operating under the “Jio-bp” brand, the joint venture aims to become a leading player in India's fuels and mobility markets, leveraging Reliance’s presence across 21 states and its millions of consumers through the Jio digital platform.