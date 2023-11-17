John Jacobs launches first brand film

John Jacobs is all set to release its first-ever brand film. Conceptualised by Talented Agency, directed by Bosco Bhandarkar, and produced by Puff Productions, this high fashion film aims to target a pull at your heartstrings, while it treats the viewer as the intelligent viewer they are.

The film's narrative sets a new benchmark for storytelling in fashion brands. Fashion advertising usually resorts to a template starring great looking models or celebrities, super-stylised editorial shots, and a logo superimposed at the end.

Stay Seen breaks from that very template with a fresh perspective on eyewear marketing that doesn't separate the good-looking from good-feeling. Instead of uptight and self indulgent, the film is real and vulnerable.

Apeksha Gupta, CEO, John Jacobs said, “From the get-go we didn’t want this to be a product film. We wanted it to showcase what our brand stands for. And the manifesto of ‘Stay Seen’ does exactly that–puts the spotlight on the wearers, not the glasses. The spirit of Stay Seen reflects the brand’s core ethos–transparency, authenticity and originality.”

Pooja Manek, Founding Member and Creative, Talented who wrote the film said, “While thinking of the concept, we went down to the most philosophically primal need we have as a human being–to see a myriad of new things as life happens, and we want to ‘be seen’ and heard as our most authentic selves. This film takes inspiration from the profound storytelling style of coming-of-age films–a showcase of protagonists learning about friendships, love, ageing, immortality, self expression, and more, through the moments they experience. It all starts with seeing something in a new light.”