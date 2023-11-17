MullenLowe Lintas Group India included in "100 Best Companies for Women in India" list

MullenLowe Lintas Group India has recently been included in the list of the "100 Best Companies for Women in India" by Avtar and Seramount.

Congratulating the agency on this big moment, Kristen Cavallo, CEO, MullenLowe Global said, “It’s no surprise the team in India has been recognized as one of the Best Companies for Women. It’s a place where smart thinking is highly regarded, creativity thrives, and people feel valued. I’m really proud of the leadership in India and it’s an honor to share this acknowledgment with other great companies.”

Avtar, India’s premier Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion solutions firm along with Seramount, a strategic professional services and research firm dedicated to supporting high-performing, inclusive workplaces in the United States, conducted the eighth successive edition of the Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) study in 2023. The application form with close to 300 questions, required applicant companies to provide data of high-order granularity on their practices, programmes and policies to ensure gender inclusion at their workplaces.

Subbu, Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group said, “At MullenLowe Lintas Group, we have won many awards over the years. Awards of every kind for creative and strategic excellence, across all countries. But this is an award we will cherish the most. It is the first of its kind won by an advertising company in India, making it a truly wow moment for all of us. It is a real tribute to all the brilliant women who have graced us with their skill, intellect, and talent. For us, this award celebrates all the women who have ever walked the halls of MullenLowe Lintas Group. And we vow to make it a place where women can find peace, prosperity, and an environment to unleash their infinite potential.”

Garima Pant, Group HR Director, MullenLowe Lintas Group said, “Our people practices are designed to support women in the unique challenges they face while balancing and excelling at various roles in and outside the office. Being part of this list reinforces our standing as an employer of choice,” she further added “Our focus is to continuously work towards improving on our own efforts. We participated in this study because we want to measure ourselves with the best in the industry.”

The organisation’s initiatives include Apex DEI Council, Women of the Future, Gender Neutral Parental Leave Policy. There is over 39 percent female representation among the network’s employees.