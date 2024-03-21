comScore            

      My11Circle becomes the official partner for IPL outbidding Dream11

      Dream11 had reportedly submitted a bid of Rs 515 crore for five seasons, whereas, My11Circle’s bid amounted to Rs 625 crore.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 21, 2024 5:58 PM
      IPL 2023 season saw approximately 61 million users actively participating in fantasy gaming, as reported by Redseer Strategy Consultants. (Image source: Google Play)

      My11Circle has become the official partner for IPL(Indian Premier League), outbidding Dream11 for a 5-year partnership. The new fantasy sports official partner was announced yesterday by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) for the upcoming TATA IPL 2024, which begins on 22nd March 2024.

      My11Circle is a part of Games24x7, an online skill gaming company.

      IPL's popularity among India's vast cricket fan base has not only fueled widespread enthusiasm for the game but has also led to increased excitement around fantasy sports. IPL 2023 season saw approximately 61 million users actively participating in fantasy gaming, as reported by Redseer Strategy Consultants.

        This surge in fantasy sports participation reflects the growing synergy between real-world sporting events and virtual sports engagement. While the fervour for live sports events has driven interest and participation in fantasy gaming, the immersive nature of fantasy sports is also amplifying fan engagement with real-world sporting events.

      First Published on Mar 21, 2024 4:31 PM

