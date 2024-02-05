Nestle India Partners with ‘SOCIAL’ and ‘BOSS Burger’ to launch plant based delicacies

Nestle India, the FMGC giant has partnered with urban hangout cafes SOCIAL and BOSS burger to initiate a trial launch of Maggi Professional’s plant-based offerings. The lineup comprises alternatives for burger patty and mince, giving alternatives to traditional meat-based meals. These options are now available in ‘The New Irresistible Menu.’ The menu is accessible for a limited three-month duration at 42 SOCIAL and 40 BOSS burger outlets across Delhi (NCR), Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Dehradun, and Chandigarh, starting from January 27, 2024.

Designed specifically for chefs, the plant-based selection mimics the sensory characteristics of chicken, offering a recognizable texture and succulence. These options are abundant in protein and fibre, and they are inherently free of cholesterol, appealing to a youthful demographic with diverse cultural backgrounds and a conscientious approach to consumption.

SOCIAL’s new menu features plant-based delicacies such as the the Sensational Seekh #NotGuilty; Chilli #NotChicken; and Garden Club Sandwich. At BOSS Burger, the menu showcases options including The ImBOSSible Cheeseburger and the Crumb De La Avo Burger.

Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director of Nestlé India, conveyed his satisfaction with the partnerships, highlighting Nestlé India’s dedication to provide diverse food choices for consumers. He said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Social, to pilot Maggi Professional’s new plant-based range through a limited period menu. This is a part of our commitment to offer more food choices to our valued consumers, both in home and out of home. We are confident that the chefs would enjoy cooking with this range and create novel dishes for their consumers.”