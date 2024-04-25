Nestlé to launch global brand Nespresso in India by 2024-end

NESPRESSO, the pioneer in premium coffee with its range of exclusive coffees will be launched in India by the end of 2024.

The NESPRESSO coffees and machines will be available in both original and professional systems, to serve domestic and professional consumers. The first NESPRESSO boutique is intended to be opened in Delhi, before expanding to other key cities. NESPRESSO will also be sold online through e-commerce platforms. This launch will bolster Nestlé India's premium coffee offerings.

All NESPRESSO coffees are manufactured in high quality, state of the art manufacturing factories in Switzerland and exported to Nestlé markets worldwide.

Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “I am very happy that NESPRESSO will soon be available for consumers, coffee aficionados and coffee connoisseurs in India, to unlock new experiences and discover extraordinary coffees. In recent years, coffee consumption in India has witnessed a surge, with a discernible trend towards in- home consumption. A growing young population, exposure to global trends, and new experiences has established India as one of the fastest-growing coffee markets for Nestlé.”

Guillaume Le Cunff, CEO of Nestlé NESPRESSO S.A., said, “I am delighted that we will be introducing NESPRESSO to coffee lovers in India. For almost 40 years, NESPRESSO has been committed to elevate the coffee experience through our signature taste, and our commitment to sustainability embodied in our firm belief that coffee can be a force for good. After sourcing green coffee from India since 2011, I am excited to see the brand continue to grow in this promising coffee market.”