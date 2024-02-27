One One Six Network enters into a strategic alliance with Centrick Marketing Solutions

One One Six Network has announced a strategic alliance with Centrick Marketing Solutions LLP.

Through this alliance, Centrick Marketing Solutions' clients will have the ability to leverage and utilise One One Six Network's global database of human brands, sports personalities, actors, celebrities, category specialists and market voices.

One One Six Network, through its association with Centrick, will now offer brands and corporates the flexibility to choose a single window solution where they not only book high-end, high-impact talent or celebrities but also get strategic, creative and production solutions to best utilise these celebrity and talent endorsements, as per the company statement.

Roy Menezes, partner and chief creative officer, Centrick, said, ”Centrick and One One Six Network have been working together and leveraging each other's specialisations for a few years now. The brands we associate with have derived great value from this association through accurate and well thought through endorsement deals that have not only delivered high impact for the brands but also great value. This association for us is a game changer.”