comScore            

Quantum Brief

One One Six Network enters into a strategic alliance with Centrick Marketing Solutions

Through this alliance, Centrick Marketing Solutions' clients will have the ability to leverage and utilise One One Six Network's global database of human brands, sports personalities, actors, celebrities, category specialists and market voices.

By  Storyboard18Feb 27, 2024 10:36 AM
One One Six Network enters into a strategic alliance with Centrick Marketing Solutions
One One Six Network, through its association with Centrick, will now offer brands and corporates the flexibility to choose a single window solution where they not only book high-end, high-impact talent or celebrities but also get strategic, creative and production solutions to best utilise these celebrity and talent endorsements, as per the company statement. (Representative Image: Claudio Schwarz via Unsplash)

One One Six Network has announced a strategic alliance with Centrick Marketing Solutions LLP.

Through this alliance, Centrick Marketing Solutions' clients will have the ability to leverage and utilise One One Six Network's global database of human brands, sports personalities, actors, celebrities, category specialists and market voices.

One One Six Network, through its association with Centrick, will now offer brands and corporates the flexibility to choose a single window solution where they not only book high-end, high-impact talent or celebrities but also get strategic, creative and production solutions to best utilise these celebrity and talent endorsements, as per the company statement.

Roy Menezes, partner and chief creative officer, Centrick, said, ”Centrick and One One Six Network have been working together and leveraging each other's specialisations for a few years now. The brands we associate with have derived great value from this association through accurate and well thought through endorsement deals that have not only delivered high impact for the brands but also great value. This association for us is a game changer.”

Gaurav Bahirvani, chief executive officer and founder at One One Six Network, said, “This formalisation of an association has only happened after testing waters for some time now. Centrick has partnered with us to deliver creative, content and production solutions for brands, leveraging our services to onboard the best-suited brand endorsers. Confident with our past associations, we look forward to a future that only strengthens this relationship.”


Tags
First Published on Feb 27, 2024 10:36 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

McDonald's India operator Westlife Foodworld denies 'fake cheese' claims

McDonald's India operator Westlife Foodworld denies 'fake cheese' claims

Quantum Brief

Amazon Pay gets RBI's payment aggregator license

Amazon Pay gets RBI's payment aggregator license

Quantum Brief

Swiggy changes registered name from Bundl Technologies to Swiggy Pvt Ltd ahead of IPO

Swiggy changes registered name from Bundl Technologies to Swiggy Pvt Ltd ahead of IPO

Quantum Brief

PhonePe SmartSpeakers ropes in Mammooty, Kichcha Sudeep and Mahesh Babu for its celebrity voice feature

PhonePe SmartSpeakers ropes in Mammooty, Kichcha Sudeep and Mahesh Babu for its celebrity voice feature

Quantum Brief

How Ballabh Prasad Agarwal's Priyagold became a nostalgic icon

How Ballabh Prasad Agarwal's Priyagold became a nostalgic icon

Quantum Brief

Google temporarily stops Gemini’s image tools after backlash over inaccurate pictures

Google temporarily stops Gemini’s image tools after backlash over inaccurate pictures

Quantum Brief

Air India’s new in-flight "safety Mudras" film gets mixed response on the Internet

Air India’s new in-flight "safety Mudras" film gets mixed response on the Internet
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!