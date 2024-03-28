ONEOTT Intertainment Ltd and 7Star Group announce strategic alliance to grow business

ONEOTT Intertainment Ltd. (OIL) and 7Star Group have announced a strategic alliance – focused on growing the broadband business.

OIL, a part of NXTDIGITAL Media Group and a subsidiary of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. (HGS), will share infrastructure and technology with 7Star – leveraging both alliance partners inherent strengths in the fast growing broadband space, for growth.

Both partners are looking to focus on growing the broadband business in Maharashtra initially, whilst setting the tone to expand services together in other markets.

The alliance is also developing plans to offer integrated services to their customers that would extend beyond broadband to other services like OTT, IPTV, WIFI, VoIP/intercom and even bespoke CCTV solutions.

Speaking on the alliance, Vynsley Fernandes, Whole-time Director at HGS and MD and CEO of OIL said “The future is all about collaboration and there is no better alliance partner than 7Star who have established a high standard of service to its broadband customer base. We will look to leverage each other’s inherent capabilities in accelerating the broadband uptake.”