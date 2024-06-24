Paytm partners with Skyscanner, Google Flights, Wego, for global travel partnerships, solutions

One 97 Communications Limited (OCL) that owns the brand Paytm has partnered with global travel aggregators such as Skyscanner, Google Flights, and Wego.

In Q4'24, Paytm maintained its upward trajectory in market share among OTAs, with flight bookings showing a notable year-on-year increase of ~19 percent, surpassing the industry's growth rate of around ~3 percent. This growth is further underscored by a ~15 percent year-on-year rise in international ticket bookings in April, showcasing Paytm Travel as the preferred destination for competitive prices and seamless services in travel bookings.

The recent NDC integration with Amadeus, featuring Singapore Airlines and Qatar Airways as the first two airlines on NDCx and on-boarding of Eva Airways, marks a significant milestone. This integration offers artificial intelligence-powered capabilities, enhancing the booking experience by providing more tailored travel options and packages directly from the airlines.

To provide further selection to international flyers, Paytm Travel has also onboarded three new carriers including Cambodia Angkor Air, SalamAir, and FlyDubai.

The platform now hosts new bus operators including Mettur expanding its service offerings and providing more travel options to customers. The introduction of a Free Cancellation service has seen high growth in trains and buses, followed by flights, offering customers greater flexibility and peace of mind.