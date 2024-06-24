            

      Paytm partners with Skyscanner, Google Flights, Wego, for global travel partnerships, solutions

      In Q4'24, Paytm maintained its upward trajectory in market share among OTAs, with flight bookings showing a notable year-on-year increase of ~19 percent, surpassing the industry's growth rate of around ~3 percent.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 24, 2024 10:35 AM
      Paytm partners with Skyscanner, Google Flights, Wego, for global travel partnerships, solutions
      To provide further selection to international flyers, Paytm Travel has also onboarded three new carriers including Cambodia Angkor Air, SalamAir, and FlyDubai.

      One 97 Communications Limited (OCL) that owns the brand Paytm has partnered with global travel aggregators such as Skyscanner, Google Flights, and Wego.

      In Q4'24, Paytm maintained its upward trajectory in market share among OTAs, with flight bookings showing a notable year-on-year increase of ~19 percent, surpassing the industry's growth rate of around ~3 percent. This growth is further underscored by a ~15 percent year-on-year rise in international ticket bookings in April, showcasing Paytm Travel as the preferred destination for competitive prices and seamless services in travel bookings.

      The recent NDC integration with Amadeus, featuring Singapore Airlines and Qatar Airways as the first two airlines on NDCx and on-boarding of Eva Airways, marks a significant milestone. This integration offers artificial intelligence-powered capabilities, enhancing the booking experience by providing more tailored travel options and packages directly from the airlines.

      To provide further selection to international flyers, Paytm Travel has also onboarded three new carriers including Cambodia Angkor Air, SalamAir, and FlyDubai.

      The platform now hosts new bus operators including Mettur expanding its service offerings and providing more travel options to customers. The introduction of a Free Cancellation service has seen high growth in trains and buses, followed by flights, offering customers greater flexibility and peace of mind.

      Paytm spokesperson said, “We are committed to expanding our travel business offerings and enhancing the overall customer experience. Our partnerships with global travel aggregators and leading airlines, combined with the integration of artificial intelligence, underscore our dedication to providing seamless, convenient, and competitive travel solutions. As we continue to innovate and grow, we aim to deliver exceptional value and a superior travel experience to our customers.”


      Tags
      First Published on Jun 24, 2024 10:35 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Quantum Brief

      Oracle to exit advertising business says CEO Safra Catz

      Oracle to exit advertising business says CEO Safra Catz

      Quantum Brief

      Infosys ranked as 74th most valuable brand in the world: Kantar report

      Infosys ranked as 74th most valuable brand in the world: Kantar report

      Quantum Brief

      Fin+InsureTech startup Finsall raises Rs. 15 Crore in bridge round led by Unicorn India Ventures and Seafund

      Fin+InsureTech startup Finsall raises Rs. 15 Crore in bridge round led by Unicorn India Ventures and Seafund

      Quantum Brief

      MDH, Everest, among other spices found unfit for consumption in Rajasthan

      MDH, Everest, among other spices found unfit for consumption in Rajasthan

      Quantum Brief

      Cannes Lions 2024: Harpic, Lay's and ESAF Small Finance Bank pick shortlists in Glass Lions category

      Cannes Lions 2024: Harpic, Lay's and ESAF Small Finance Bank pick shortlists in Glass Lions category

      Quantum Brief

      Doordarshan to telecast T20 World Cup matches

      Doordarshan to telecast T20 World Cup matches

      Quantum Brief

      Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance rebrands to Edelweiss Life Insurance

      Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance rebrands to Edelweiss Life Insurance