PepsiCo's Gatorade rolls out 'Sweat Makes You Shine, campaign featuring cricketer, Hardik Pandya

Gatorade, PepsiCo India’s hydration brand, launched its first television commercial in a decade in India. The campaign, titled 'Sweat Makes You Shine,’ features cricketer, Hardik Pandya.

The 'Sweat Makes You Shine' campaign touches upon the significance of hydration in contributing to achieving great performance. The campaign emphasizes Gatorade's commitment to inspire young individuals to lead active lifestyles.

In the film, we witness the journey of Pandya illustrating that true success only comes when your talent is amplified with sweat and hard work. As he's hailed 'Man of the Match' for his extraordinary talent, a bead of sweat on his forehead takes us back to the scenes of his training - each moment a testament to his commitment and sweating it out to achieve his goals.

Throughout, Gatorade stands as his companion, helping him hydrate and propelling him forward. Pandya accepts his honor and acknowledges that it's his sweat and hard work that magnifies his talent.

Ankit Agarwal, associate director, energy and hydration, PepsiCo India, said, “Backed by GSSI (Gatorade Sports Science Institute), Gatorade has consistently been at the forefront of hydration, delivering athletes and people with active lifestyles the essential means to enhance their performance through consistent replenishment. With our latest campaign, we hope to inspire professional athletes or anyone who enjoys an active lifestyle to keep pushing the limits and stay hydrated in their fitness journey with Gatorade."

Commenting on the campaign, cricketer Pandya said, "I strongly believe in the transformative potential of hard work, unwavering determination, and putting in the effort. With this campaign alongside Gatorade, I aim to emphasize the importance of these principles to my fans, reinforcing the value of dedicating oneself to working harder and, in turn, maintaining peak performance through consistent hydration."

"As an athlete, there is no short cut to success - it takes dedication, hard work and discipline to outshine. Our campaign spotlights Gatorade as the perfect partner to help you keep pushing your limits in this journey to success. And who better than Hardik Pandya one of the most successful and iconic sports personalities to bring home this message." said, Raj Deepak Das, chief executive officer and chief creative officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett