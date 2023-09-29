Singapore tourism board launches 'Made in Singapore' global campaign

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has unveiled its latest global campaign, "Made in Singapore," (MIS) aimed at inspiring travellers to choose Singapore as their next travel destination. The campaign puts a fresh spin on the Passion Made Possible destination brand, spotlighting quintessentially Singaporean experiences, from iconic attractions to hidden gems, all of which are deeply rooted in the unique passions that characterize Singapore's identity.

Speaking on the latest campaign, GB Srithar, regional director – India, Middle East, South Asia & Africa, Singapore Tourism Board said, “Indian travellers are increasingly seeking to connect deeply with a travel destination by venturing into off-the-beaten-path, less-explored, and previously unimagined experiences. This new campaign aims to resonate with these discerning Indian travellers, by highlighting how the ordinary is made extraordinary in Singapore through the rich tapestry of unique and distinctly Singaporean experiences. 'Made in Singapore’ a testament to how a destination like ours makes possible a travel experience filled with a renewed sense of wonder and limitless possibilities.”

Kenneth Lim, assistant chief executive (marketing group), Singapore Tourism Board, said, “The Made in Singapore campaign is anchored on our Passion Made Possible destination brand, which embodies the Singapore spirit of fulfilling individual passions and creating new possibilities. Through this latest campaign, we would like to reinforce Singapore as a destination that turns imagination into reality. Our goal is to showcase how everyday ordinary moments are made extraordinary and unforgettable, experienced only in Singapore – to inspire travel here.”

Buoyed by strong fundamentals that make Singapore an attractive leisure and business destination, the country’s tourism sector is poised for strong growth. However, competition among destinations continues to intensify, along with changes in travel behaviour. A study conducted in Nov 2021 with over 3,000 respondents across 10 overseas markets found that over 60 percent of people are looking for more purposeful travel, and close to 80 percent of those planning for purposeful travel are looking for destinations that inspire them. The MIS campaign therefore aims to keep Singapore top of mind and connect across different travellers by showcasing the country’s key attributes: an inspiring City in Nature destination that is not only vibrant and cosmopolitan, but also rooted in strong multicultural heritage.