Sony Sports Network ropes in Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassador - football

Sony Sports Network, the destination for football in India, has joined hands with Bollywood’s Gen Z actor and youth icon - Kartik Aaryan to become their brand ambassador for football. During his partnership with Sony Sports Network, Aaryan will be seen promoting LIVE football action on Sony Sports Network around the year with 900+ matches from marquee football tournament and leagues which includes UEFA EURO 2024, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, UEFA Nations League, Bundesliga, Emirates FA Cup, Durand Cup and Roshn Saudi League amongst others.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, “It gives us immense pleasure to announce Kartik Aaryan as the Brand Ambassador of football on Sony Sports Network. Kartik is a true star on the silver screen and a passionate voice for football which resonates very well with audiences. We aim to connect with the Indian youth and create a deeper engagement with our ever-growing football viewers through Kartik Aaryan for our diverse portfolio of football offerings that includes the live telecast of over 900 football matches and positions Sony Sports Network as the premier destination for football.”

Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood actor and brand ambassador for Football on Sony Sports Network, “I have been an ardent football fan since I was a child and I feel privileged to partner with Sony Sports Network for promoting a sport that is so close to my heart. Sony Sports Network will be home to some of the best footballing action for the year ahead from UEFA EURO 2024 to UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga and more. I am excited about the football broadcast calendar which will showcase the best players and teams from across the world. I'm really looking forward to watching my favourite footballers play on the ground and meet them. I can’t wait to share the adrenaline rush in the stadium with other football fanatics and live the madness!"

Sony Sports Network has launched the first film from the ‘Your Home of Football’ campaign which will be followed by four additional films in the coming weeks. The films featuring Aaryan will showcase the broadcaster’s repertoire of football offerings along with the actor’s deep love for the game.