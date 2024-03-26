comScore            

      Quantum Brief

      Supreme Court overturns ruling on Bloomberg's defamatory article removal

      Supreme Court reversed a trial court's directive instructing Bloomberg to remove an allegedly defamatory article published on February 21, 2024 targeting ZEE Entertainment.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 26, 2024 10:24 AM
      
      On March 1, the Delhi Sessions Court had ordered Bloomberg Television Production Services India Pvt. Ltd. (Bloomberg) to remove a defamatory article published against ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) on February 21st, 2024. (Representative Image: Tingey Injury Law Firm via Unsplash)

      On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned a trial court's directive instructing the international media conglomerate Bloomberg to remove an allegedly defamatory news article targeting Zee Entertainment.

      On March 14, the Delhi High Court dismissed Bloomberg’s appeal against ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. The Delhi High Court has upheld the order delivered by the Sessions Court on 1st March 2024, restraining Bloomberg from posting, circulating or publishing the defamatory article (dated 21st February 2024) against ZEE Entertainment.

      "We are very encouraged by the decision from the Supreme Court of India, and we continue to stand by this story,” said a Bloomberg News spokesperson.

      On March 1, the Delhi Sessions Court had ordered Bloomberg Television Production Services India Pvt. Ltd. (Bloomberg) to remove a defamatory article published against ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) on February 21st, 2024.

      ZEE had filed a lawsuit against Bloomberg, arguing that the article contained false and misleading information about the company's corporate governance and business operations. The lawsuit claimed the article was published with malicious intent to harm ZEE's reputation, and resulted in a 15 percent drop in the company's share price, causing significant financial losses to investors.


      First Published on Mar 26, 2024 10:24 AM

