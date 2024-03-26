Supreme Court overturns ruling on Bloomberg's defamatory article removal

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned a trial court's directive instructing the international media conglomerate Bloomberg to remove an allegedly defamatory news article targeting Zee Entertainment.

On March 14, the Delhi High Court dismissed Bloomberg’s appeal against ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. The Delhi High Court has upheld the order delivered by the Sessions Court on 1st March 2024, restraining Bloomberg from posting, circulating or publishing the defamatory article (dated 21st February 2024) against ZEE Entertainment.

"We are very encouraged by the decision from the Supreme Court of India, and we continue to stand by this story,” said a Bloomberg News spokesperson.

On March 1, the Delhi Sessions Court had ordered Bloomberg Television Production Services India Pvt. Ltd. (Bloomberg) to remove a defamatory article published against ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) on February 21st, 2024.