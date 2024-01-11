Suta's Bachpan campaign: Rural young artists inspire fabric creation for brand

Suta, a fabric designer brand, is all set to launch its campaign and collection titled ‘Bachpan’. To bring their latest campaign to life, in November 2023, the team of Suta travelled to a remote village on the outskirts of Kolkata.

They collaborated with a local school in the village and conducted a drawing competition. The winners of the competition would see their art come to life on Suta’s creations.

Close to 200 children under the age of 15 participated in the initiative. Most children chose to work on themes of dreams and inspirations.

The students were split into two groups and winners were selected from each group. This was followed by the designers of Suta recreating themes and motifs from the drawings of all participants on sarees and dupattas.

The campaign followed by the collection will be launched before January 26, 2024.

“Our approach to this campaign was two-pronged – we wanted to offer our products as a canvas for these children’s hopes and dreams. At the same time, through this activity, we wanted to inspire in them an appreciation for and understanding of our country’s rich artisanal heritage. After all, these are the next generation of minds that will shape our country’s future. And we wanted to encourage them to dream and have the conviction to bring their dreams to life,” explains Sujata Biswas, co-founder of Suta.