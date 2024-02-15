Tata Group to forge strategic partnerships with Uber Technologies: Reports

The Tata Group has begun discussions with Uber Technologies to forge a strategic partnership to increase the traffic volumes and engagement on Tata’s digital platform, reports indicate. The collaboration could integrate Uber’s services as an anchor app within the ecosystem, as per an ET report. Tata Neu, which was positioned as a ‘super app’, is dealing stagnating user growth and low customer engagement.
Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive officer, Uber Technologies had met N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons, in Davos in early 2024. There is a likelihood that during Khosrowshahi's upcoming trip to India, they would discuss the possibilities of a potential alliance, states the report. Tata Digital, which runs Tata Neu, denied this.
Tata Sons allocated over $2 billion to Tata Neu and Tata Digital pegs installs at 60 million and NeuPass members at 75 million.
In 2017, when Khosrowshahi took charge, he led the company into newer areas such as grocery delivery and high margin advertising. Since then, the user numbers have touched 150 million from 45 million.
Uber and Tata Group partnership In February, Tata Motors had signed an agreement with Uber to supply 25,000 electric vehicles (EV). This partnership would result in the electrification of Uber services in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. The partnership also aligns with the objectives of Uber’s zero emissions and Tata Motors vision for EV mobility in India. This could further lead to Tata Neu attracting daily users, as Tata Digital aims to broaden its product portfolio to meet diverse consumer demands.