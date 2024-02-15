Tata Group to forge strategic partnerships with Uber Technologies: Reports

The Tata Group has begun discussions with Uber Technologies to forge a strategic partnership to increase the traffic volumes and engagement on Tata’s digital platform, reports indicate. The collaboration could integrate Uber’s services as an anchor app within the ecosystem, as per an ET report. Tata Neu, which was positioned as a ‘super app’, is dealing stagnating user growth and low customer engagement.

Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive officer, Uber Technologies had met N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons, in Davos in early 2024. There is a likelihood that during Khosrowshahi's upcoming trip to India, they would discuss the possibilities of a potential alliance, states the report. Tata Digital, which runs Tata Neu, denied this.

Tata Sons allocated over $2 billion to Tata Neu and Tata Digital pegs installs at 60 million and NeuPass members at 75 million.

In 2017, when Khosrowshahi took charge, he led the company into newer areas such as grocery delivery and high margin advertising. Since then, the user numbers have touched 150 million from 45 million.