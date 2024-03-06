A “Golu” loves to eat. But can’t run fast. A “Teeli” is petite. But can’t lift weights... Tetley calls out bodyshaming with #EveryBodyCan campaign on the occassion of Women's Day. Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products says, "The correct way of looking at fitness should be more holistic. To cater to that notion, Tetley had revamped its product to add vitamin C to combine the goodness of power. The whole idea was that our concept was about holistic fitness, where a person feels fit and not just looks fit."

Das comments on the green tea category and observes that consumers are seeking more health benefits. The category of green tea is growing with a lot of new variants and new flavours. Tetley has launched a couple of variants including mango and kahwa variant. Das reflects that the green tea category which has people banking on it for short term weight loss is witnessing celebration of people of all body types. The consumer is no longer sold on unrealistic promises; neither does the fit looking models do anything for them as it is far removed from relaity, observes Das. Tetley's first campaign was about women who may appear to be of a different body size. "People tend to judge very quickly on a basis of what one looks like. Fitness is not just about exercising in the gym. It's about running after a school bus. It's playing a game or whatever." says Das.

Considering that people in India tend to give "adorable" and "harmless" nicknames like golu , dabbu and teeli Tetley came up with this campaign to question body negativity and labels. "Labels sometimes affect a person's confidence and self-belief; this campaign was isnpired from this fact," explains Das and adds, "It's a very empowering message because it helps the people challenge biases that crop up because of these nicknames and people."