Veedol signs Sourav Ganguly as brand ambassador

Veedol, a lubricant brand from Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Ltd., has signed cricket legend Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador.

Brand Veedol operates in over 70 countries. Veedol enjoys considerable saliency amongst the workshop fraternity worldwide. With a pan India footprint, Veedol is one of India’s most prominent lubricant brands, with a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 1931 crore as of 31st March 2024.

Arijit Basu, Managing Director, Tide Water Oil Co (India) Ltd said, "We are delighted to have a cricketing great like Sourav Ganguly join us as our brand ambassador. His leadership, grit and determination are the stuff of legend, shaping the winning attitude of Team India as we know it today. Founded on honesty and self-belief, brand Sourav continues to inspire all to raise the bar of performance and achievement, values that resonate strongly with Veedol. We are confident that this association will give us a strong impetus as we drive forward into the future."