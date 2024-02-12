Viacom18 announces TVS Eurogrip as title sponsor for JioCinema's 'Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan'

Viacom18 announced TVS Eurogrip as the title sponsor for Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan, JioCinema’s predict and win game that launched last year. With a rise in interactive fan engagement and continued free streaming of premier sporting action beyond IPL such as India cricket, TVS Eurogrip will be present the unique play and win along game to fans throughout the India – England series. Introduced during the IPL in 2023, Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan emerged as a runaway success, with 50 million participants taking a shot at winning an array of exciting prizes, while 60 lucky contestants driving away a premium hatchback. Within just one season of IPL, Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan became a platform for heartwarming tales of changed fortunes from India’s heartlands. The announcement of a title sponsor for Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan comes on the back of a sharp rise in gamification of content, a trend benchmarked in new ways by JioCinema with over a billion game plays last season of the IPL. “Digital being a strong focus area for us, we see this partnership with Viacom18 on the TVS Eurogrip Tyres Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan contest as an exciting and engaging way to connect with our consumers – the new age, millennial and Gen Z riders,” said P Madhavan, EVP sales and marketing, TVS Srichakra Limited. “We look forward to more such meaningful associations in the future as well that will help us bring good brand experiences alive.” “It is thrilling for us to have TVS Eurogrip partner with us on seeing a tremendous opportunity that lies ahead in gamifying content,” said a Viacom18 Spokesperson. “We worked systematically to remove barriers to affordability last IPL, that enabled its free streaming at large. This linked the gap between the masses and brands that are looking for ways to meaningfully gamify and incentivise their communications with their audiences at scale. We truly believe this is just the beginning and we will see more record numbers with TVS Eurogrip coming on board for Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan.” When a user receives a coupon, advertisers seize the opportunity to distribute discount coupons in abundance, creating a funnel of impressions, engagement, and redemption—all unfolding seamlessly while the match is in progress. This unique scenario unfolds rarely during live events, making it an exceptional opportunity for advertisers to make a significant impact. Users will have an opportunity to win exciting prizes every match day of the five Test match series between India – England. Users can simply hold their phones in portrait mode, where a chat box opens at the bottom of the screen, presenting a question and four options before every over to unlock a plethora of prizes.