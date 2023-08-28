YoungGuns Class Of 2023: McCann Worldgroup India’s Utsav Khare and Rathish Subramaniam

Utsav Khare started out like most aspiring copywriters with no idea of where his copywriting journey was going. He considers himself to be exceedingly lucky to run into some of the most brilliant minds of the trade along the way. The value of insights, the joy of nuance, the craft of writing and the art of presenting - everything was picked up on the fly. And it is to this constant schooling that Khare owes his body of work. His work spans almost all categories of products and services and has been liked by mothers, fathers, children, seniors, GenZs and juries.

Utsav acknowledges both his life partner and work partner, Gourav’s contributions to his professional journey and thanks them from the bottom of his heart. Khare is currently the executive creative director, McCann Worldgroup India and worked on brands like Maggi, Paytm, Wild Stone, among others.

At the age of 3, Rathish Subramaniam got into advertising as a baby model for Johnson & Johnson. After two decades, he finds himself doing the same thing - behind the camera.

An engineering drop-out, he cherishes life lessons just as much as professional knowledge. That probably holds the key to unlock valuable insights that he puts in to his work in the field of advertising. Rathish has also won two Cannes Lions for campaigns for Pepsico and Red Cross. Subramaniam is currently the head of craft at McCann Worldgroup India.

Since 2000, he has played an important role in building brands, picking up metals and client appreciation all the way. Toyota, TVS, Ford, Levi's, Nike, Britannia, ITC, Times of India, Lifestyle, USL are a few brands he has worked on.

About YoungGuns

Storyboard18 is bullish on India’s creative industry and the talent putting it on the map. To kick off our campaign to fuel the industry further, we’ve launched YoungGuns, an initiative to celebrate new ideas, bright talent, fearless creativity and an exciting future. It’s critical to recognize, celebrate, encourage and support young, brave and bold brand makers if we want to propel the industry forward. YoungGuns is an annual recognition program that puts creativity and talent back in the spotlight.

