YouTube announces new generative AI products to usher in a new era of creative expression

YouTube unveiled a suite of AI-powered capabilities that will help both new and established creators and artists create, edit, and share content in bold new ways. These AI-powered tools will help unlock powerful new forms of creative expression, take the friction out of the creative process, and allow YouTube creators to reach more viewers.

Neal Mohan, YouTube’s chief executive officer said: “We shared new updates that will help creators and artists push the boundaries of creative expression -- by making the difficult things simple and impossible dreams possible. Making it easier for creators anywhere to create content they love is core to YouTube’s commitment to putting creative power into the hands of billions of people. This is the start of a new era of creativity. We can’t wait to see what our incredible community of creators and artists make on YouTube.”

Showcasing the limitless potential AI can bring to creators, artists and the creative industry, the key announcements include: The introduction of Dream Screen, a new generative AI feature to unlock creative expression on Shorts: Later this year, YouTube will introduce Dream Screen, a new experimental feature that allows creators to add AI-generated video or image backgrounds to their Shorts simply by typing an idea into a prompt.

With Dream Screen, creators will be able to generate new, fantastic settings for their Shorts that are only limited by bounds of their imagination. Since launching Shorts in 2020, Shorts has now climbed to over 70B daily views from over 2B logged-in users every month.

The launch of YouTube Create to help take the work out of video production: To help anyone to create and share videos right to YouTube, the platform has launched a new mobile app called YouTube Create, which was designed to empower creators to get started with a suite of production tools to edit their Shorts, longer videos, or both.

The app offers video editing tools including precision editing and trimming, automatic captioning, voiceover capabilities and access to a library of filters, effects, transitions and royalty-free music with beat matching technology so that creators can produce their next YouTube video without relying on complex editing software.

YouTube has consulted with more than 3k creators in the process of building YouTube Create. Currently in beta on Android in select markets including the United States, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Indonesia, India, Korea, and Singapore, YouTube Create is free of charge. Here are more ways that YouTube is helping take the heavy lifting off creators and giving them more efficient tools to help them come up with new ideas and reach new audiences.

YouTube is bringing Aloud, an AI-powered dubbing tool, into YouTube so creators easily reach audiences well beyond their primary language. Available to select creators, the feature is currently being tested in English, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Next year, assistive search in Creator Music will make it easier for creators to find a soundtrack for their video. Creators can simply type in a search query and AI will suggest the right music at the right place. Creator Music is currently available in the US, and we look forward to expanding as quickly as possible.

Next year, YouTube Studio will tap generative AI to spark video ideas and draft outlines to help creators brainstorm. These insights are personalized for each channel and based on what audiences are already watching and interested in.