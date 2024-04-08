comScore            

      Zee5 CCO Nimisha Pandey resigns amidst organisational changes: Reports

      Pandey joined Zee5 in early 2021 after a nearly two-year stint as Director of International Originals at Netflix.

      Pandey's departure adds to Zee's recent executive shake-up.

      In a move reflecting a wider trend at Zee, Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Office at Zee5 has reportedly resigned.

      Pandey joined Zee5 in early 2021 after a nearly two-year stint as Director of International Originals at Netflix. Her career in entertainment includes prior roles as head of content at ALT Digital and positions at Sony Entertainment, 4 Lions Films, and other production companies.

      Her departure adds to Zee's recent executive shake-up. Following Rahul Johri's recent exit as President of Business, ZEEL in March, Punit Misra, President of Content and International Markets, has also stepped down.

      Misra was in charge of content for both the TV network of ZEE as well as its digital offering ZEE5, both domestically and globally. He also managed ZEEL’s international business spanning 190 countries.

      Multiple sources that Storyboard18 spoke also said Shariq Patel, who is the CEO of Zee Studios, is also likely to leave the company.

      Storyboard18 reached out to Zee and Patel for comments. While ZEE denied it, Patel had not responded to Storyboard18's queries.


      First Published on Apr 8, 2024 2:08 PM

