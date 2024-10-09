10 best quotes by Suresh Narayanan: Insights on leadership and culture

Suresh Narayanan, a prominent figure in the corporate world, is known for his transformative leadership and the man to call during a crisis at Nestlé Group. His 26-year tenure at Nestle Group and the impact of leadership is the stuff of legends.

His insights resonate not only with business leaders but also with anyone striving for personal growth and effective communication in their professional lives.

As Suresh Narayanan approaches his retirement on July 31, 2025, the food and beverage industry reflects on his remarkable tenure as Chairman and Managing Director of Nestlé India Limited. Since joining the Board of Directors on August 1, 2015, Narayanan has played a pivotal role in reshaping the company’s trajectory, marked by innovation, sustainable growth, and a commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Here are ten of his most compelling quotes that encapsulate his philosophy on leadership, culture, and the human element in business.

1. Stay True to Yourself

"You will realize that the stress in your life will come down dramatically if you stay true to yourself."

Narayanan emphasizes the importance of authenticity in both personal and professional life. By aligning with your true self, you can alleviate unnecessary stress.

2. The Power of Humility

"Agility comes with another feature, which is humility. If you think you are clever, there can't be any bigger idiot than you."

This quote highlights that true agility in leadership is complemented by humility, reminding leaders to stay grounded and open to learning.

3. The Cost of Poor Leadership

"You see heroes becoming zeroes not because of lousy strategies, it's because of lousy leadership."

Narayanan points out that effective leadership is crucial for success. Even the best strategies can falter without strong guidance.

4. Legacy of Culture

"Your only legacy as a leader will be the culture you will leave behind. Culture is the unspoken language that helps you act in difficult times."

He stresses that a leader's true impact is measured by the organizational culture they cultivate, which guides decision-making during challenges.

5. Authenticity and Transparency

"A leader has to be authentic and transparent. It is not for me to show my people that I am a superhero but I am as human and that I need to be able to not answer all the questions."

Narayanan advocates for leaders to embrace their humanity, fostering an environment of trust and openness.

6. Communication is Key

"Several breakdowns happen due to lack of proper communication. In business, communication is the key. Working in silos never helped any organization."

He underlines the necessity of effective communication in ensuring organizational success and collaboration.

7. Focus on Goals, Not Titles

"Good leaders don't care about titles and credits. They focus only on the goal."

This quote reflects Narayanan's belief that true leadership is about achieving collective objectives rather than seeking personal recognition.

8. Embracing Change

"We shall overcome" is the motto leaders should have, especially in today's complex business world, where things are constantly changing. It is important for leaders to pass on that attitude to their teams too."

In a rapidly evolving environment, maintaining a resilient mindset is essential for leaders to inspire their teams.

9. Checking Your Ego

"Keep your ego in check: When you quell your ego you allow people to do the right things in a non-intrusive and non-threatening manner in which they are able to contribute the best they can."

Narayanan emphasizes that managing ego creates a more collaborative and innovative work environment.

10. Compassion Over Contentment

"Nobody wants to see the cranial capabilities or the intellectual capabilities of the CEO. Beyond empathy, they want to see the compassion of a leader."

In this poignant reminder, Narayanan asserts that compassion is a crucial trait for effective leadership, fostering connections and understanding.