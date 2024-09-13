Are hashtags still relevant in today's fast-paced digital landscape?

By Bharvi Dasson

Absolutely, yes! But it's all about how efficiently you use them because they still increase discoverability, they categorize content effectively, they help in building communities around shared interests and they are crucial for trend-jacking and real-time marketing.

Hashtag marketing is a strategy to promote your brand, product, or service with carefully researched relevant hashtags. In a world run by social media platforms, today, most of the brands use hashtags as a significant part of their overall marketing strategy.

However, over the years, the usage of hashtags has changed and now it takes much more effort to make your hashtag go viral. So, if you want your campaign’s hashtag to work, a practical approach is needed. You have to stay ahead of your competitors, spot emerging trends or changes in tendencies, and act accordingly.

Here's how a branded hashtag campaign can skyrocket engagement.

1) Craft a Unique, Memorable Hashtag. It should be

-Short and sweet

-Easy to spell

-Relevant to your brand or campaign

-Not already in use (do your research!)

For Example: Nike's

#JustDoIt - simple, motivational, and unmistakably Nike and we still love it!

2) Define the campaign goals well in advance. What do you want to achieve and what are you seeking out of the campaign?

-Increase brand awareness?

-Drive user-generated content?

-Promote a specific product or event?

-Clear goals will shape the strategy and you will be able to measure success efficiently.

3) Create off-the-beat content

Use eye-catching visuals

Tell stories that resonate with your audience

Encourage participation with contests or challenges

4) Promote Across Platforms. Don't limit yourself to one platform. Spread your hashtag love across:

Instagram

X

Snap Inc.

Meta

LinkedIn

YouTube

5) Engage with Participants

Like, comment, and share user content

Feature the best submissions

Create a community around the hashtag

6) Monitor and Analyze. Use tools data to track engagement

Hashtag usage

Engagement rates

Reach and impressions

7) Iterate and Improve. Learn from your data and refine your strategy for even better results!