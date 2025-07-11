Gurugram’s poshest addresses, including DLF Camellias, drown in waterlogging woes

Gurugram, which is touted to be one of the key tech hubs in the country, is receiving a barrage of criticism as incessant rainfall has paused life amid massive traffic snarls, waterlogging, and power outages.

Social media is flooded with videos highlighting the poor infrastructure of Gurugram, a city that is home to some of the unicorn startups and a residence for high-net-worth individuals, including Eternal Ltd co-founder Deepinder Goyal, Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal, among hundreds of others.

In one of the viral videos, massive waterlogging was seen near the upscale Golf Course Road, located near one of the most luxurious residential societies, DLF Camellias.

The clip, shared by a woman, documented the aftermath of rain, with water entering her living room, and personal belongings were seen submerged in the muddy water.

The woman wrote, "What happened last night has left me completely shattered. As most of you know, the weather yesterday was brutal — it poured relentlessly for nearly 4 hours. I live near Golf Course Road — the area known for its upscale high-rises like DLF Camellias, where homes are sold for Rs 100 crore. But even here, this is the harsh reality of Gurugram".

She added, "When I returned from work, I found my car half-submerged in water. But what truly broke me was what I found inside my home. This is my home. A home I had carefully and lovingly set up after I moved in. Everything that was on the floor — furniture, belongings — was floating, soaked, and destroyed".

It must be noted that Zomato founder Goyal has registered a luxury apartment in DLF’s The Camellias for Rs 52.3 crore. His apartment spans 10,813 sq ft and includes five parking spaces. While Goyal purchased the apartment three years ago, the conveyance deed was executed in March this year.

The Camellias of realty group DLF has become the abode of ultra-high net worth individuals. Several other businessmen own their properties at the premium residential project, such as Deep Kalra, Founder and chairman of MakeMyTrip, Sameer Manchanda of Den Networks, a cable TV and broadband service provider, and Ashish Gurnan of Assago Group.

According to media reports, Kalra purchased a 7430 square foot (sqft) apartment for Rs 46.25 crore and paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.77 crore.

On the other hand, Manchanda bought a 10,813 sq. ft apartment in The Camellias for a staggering Rs 37.83 crore. Gurnani, son of CP Gurnani, the former MD of Tech Mahindra, acquired a 7,430 sq. ft apartment for Rs 21.75 crore. Gurnani’s daughter Sanya Gurnani and wife Anita Gurnani also own a 7,430 sq. ft apartment, with a cost of Rs 21.75 crore.

In January last year, Smiti Agarwal, Director at Wesbok Lifestyle and wife of V Bazaar CMD Hemant Agarwal, reportedly acquired an apartment for Rs 95 crore.