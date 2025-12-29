Who is Jayshree Ullal? The richest Indian-origin self-made woman on Hurun India Rich List 2025

Jayshree Ullal, president and chief executive officer of Arista Networks, has topped the Hurun India Rich List 2025 and has emerged as the richest Indian-origin self-made woman entrepreneur on the list.

According to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, Ullal has a net worth of $5.7 billion, placing her ahead of technology leaders such as Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella and Google chief executive Sundar Pichai. As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Pichai entered the billionaire club this year with a net worth of $1.1 billion.

Ullal was born in London and raised in Delhi before moving to the United States for higher education. She completed her bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from San Francisco State University and later earned a master’s degree in engineering management from Santa Clara University.

Ullal began her professional career at AMD and Fairchild Semiconductor before joining Cisco Systems in 1993. During her tenure at Cisco, she rose to the position of senior vice president and played a key role in scaling the company’s data centre business.

In 2008, Ullal joined Arista Networks as chief executive officer, at a time when the company was a relatively little-known cloud networking firm. Under her leadership, Arista Networks transformed into a global player offering high-performance networking solutions for cloud data centres.

As per the Hurun India Rich List 2025, Ullal’s net worth stands at Rs 50,170 crore, making her the richest Indian-origin woman chief executive. Forbes reported that Arista Networks recorded revenue of $7 billion in 2024, marking a 20 per cent increase compared with the previous year. Ullal, who joined the company in 2008, also owns around 3 per cent of Arista’s stock, according to Forbes.

In addition to her role at Arista Networks, Ullal serves on the board of directors of cloud computing company Snowflake, which went public in 2020.

Beyond topping the Hurun India Rich List, Ullal also ranked eighth on America’s richest self-made women list for 2025. She has consistently featured on Fortune’s Most Powerful Women in Business list and is recognised as one of the few female chief executives leading a Fortune 500 company.

