Lalit Modi issues apology to Indian government over 'fugitives' remark in viral London video

Former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi has issued an apology to the Indian government days after the Ministry of External Affairs stated that India would continue efforts to bring back fugitives wanted by Indian law, following a viral video showing him socialising with fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya.

The controversy erupted after a video of Modi attending Mallya’s 70th birthday celebration in London circulated widely on social media. In the clip, Modi was heard referring to himself and Mallya as the biggest fugitives of India, prompting public outrage and political attention.

Responding to the backlash, Modi wrote on X that he never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments, particularly those of the Indian government, and said his remarks had been misunderstood. He stated that he held the government in high regard and offered an apology for the comment, according to his post.

I apologise if I have hurt anyone feelings especially the Indian Government who I have the highest respect and regard for. The statement was misconstrued and was never intended to be as played out. Once again my deepest apologies — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) December 29, 2025

The video, shared on Modi’s Instagram account, showed scenes from a private party reportedly held at London’s Belgrave Square to mark Mallya’s birthday. Mallya was seen smiling alongside his partner Pinki Lalwani, while Modi posted a caption indicating that he intended to break the internet and extended birthday wishes to Mallya.

The footage triggered widespread criticism online and led to a response from the Indian government. The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that India remains committed to ensuring that fugitives wanted by Indian law are returned to face trial. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India was in discussions with multiple governments and that processes were ongoing, while acknowledging that several layers of legal procedures were involved.

#WATCH | Delhi: MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We remain fully committed that people who are fugitive and wanted by law in India, return to the country. For this, we are in talks with several governments and processes are on... There are several layers of legalities… pic.twitter.com/HwxGzUUtIB — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2025

Both Modi and Mallya face legal challenges in India linked to allegations of financial impropriety, which they have denied. Mallya is wanted in connection with fraud and money laundering cases related to loans taken by the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, while Modi left India in 2010 amid allegations of financial misconduct linked to the IPL.

First Published on Dec 29, 2025 3:59 PM