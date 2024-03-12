Google collaborates with Election Commission to enable voters to discover critical voting information

In the run-up to elections, people need useful and relevant information to help them navigate the electoral process. Google is aiming to bridge the gap between reliable information and voters by showing data from reliable organizations across its products.
Google is collaborating with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to enable people to easily discover critical voting information on Google Search - such as how to register and how to vote - in both English and Hindi. During election season, YouTube surfaces a variety of election information panels, including on how to register to vote, how to vote and candidate information.
For news and information related to the election, YouTube’s recommendation system prominently surfaces content from authoritative sources on the YouTube homepage, in search results, and the “Up Next” panel. YouTube highlights content from authoritative news sources during key moments, through its Top News and Breaking News shelves, and news watch page. Moreover, Google has information panels that indicate funding sources from publishers that receive public or government funding, and information panels giving topical context for topics prone to misinformation. For example, at the top of relevant search results and under videos related to electronic voting machines, we append an information panel directing viewers to the Election Commission of India’s FAQs on the technical and administrative safeguards on electronic voting.