Google collaborates with Election Commission to enable voters to discover critical voting information

In the run-up to elections, people need useful and relevant information to help them navigate the electoral process. Google is aiming to bridge the gap between reliable information and voters by showing data from reliable organizations across its products.

Google is collaborating with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to enable people to easily discover critical voting information on Google Search - such as how to register and how to vote - in both English and Hindi. During election season, YouTube surfaces a variety of election information panels, including on how to register to vote, how to vote and candidate information.