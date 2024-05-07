Meta to take action against 'AI girlfriend' ads that violate its ad policy

As per reports, Meta’s social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Messenger have been displaying explicit ads that are promoting ‘AI girlfriends’, which is in violation of the company’s advertising policies.

The ads have caused debate because of their sexually suggestive content and its possible exposure in work places.

Wired conducted a survey which revealed over 29000 instances of ads related to AI girlfriends across Meta’s platforms. The ads feature chatbots who engage in sexually suggestive conversation, often accompanied with AI-generated images of women.

Many ads contain the NSFW (not safe for work) warning but a large proportion of them are devoid of it, which raises concerns.

As per Meta’s advertising policies, adult content including nudity, sexually suggestive and explicit activities are strictly prohibited. As per reports, over half of the ads found were in violation of these policies.