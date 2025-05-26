From memes to mayhem! Social media flooded as mumbai streets disappear under water

ADVERTISEMENT
The early arrival of the southwest monsoon brought more than just relief from the heat, it dumped a deluge over Mumbai that once again paralyzed the city, turning its streets into rivers and sparking fresh debate over the city’s chronic waterlogging problem.
In just one hour, heavy rains between 6 am and 7 am inundated key areas such as Nariman Point recorded 40 mm, Grant Road 36 mm, Colaba 31 mm and Byculla 21 mm. While eastern and western suburbs experienced milder rainfall, low-lying neighbourhoods like Sion, Kurla, Dadar and Parel bore the brunt. By mid-morning, flooded roads, stalled trains and delayed flights had become the defining images of a city once again overwhelmed by rain.
But beyond the usual visuals of stranded commuters and submerged vehicles, what stood out was the rising chorus of voices demanding accountability — not just from civic authorities, but from the city’s long-standing urban planning failures.
“This isn’t about clogged drains anymore,” wrote city and transport planning researcher Bhaumik Gowande on social media platform X. “Unchecked concretisation, zero water recharge planning, and the complete ignorance of Mumbai’s natural topography are drowning this city.”
Gowande’s observations struck a nerve among many Mumbaikars, who echoed similar frustrations online. The criticism wasn’t limited to poor drainage, it pointed to deeper, systemic flaws in the city’s development model.
Meanwhile, residents turned once again to social media, their unofficial complaint board and pressure valve, mixing sarcasm with despair. “Special swimming classes should be introduced by BMC,” wrote Atul Avhad. Another user, advocate AS Pradhan, took a more satirical swipe: “Kudos to BMC for consistently delivering on their promise to turn Mumbai into a giant puddle every monsoon.”
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city, warning of more intense spells, thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 60 kmph in isolated areas through the day.
The city’s monsoon preparedness or lack thereof is no longer just a matter of infrastructure. It is fast becoming a referendum on how a global financial capital continues to ignore the geography it is built on.