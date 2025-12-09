Reddit faces second consecutive day of outages, user reports spike

Reddit experienced service disruptions for the second straight day on 9 December 2025, with data from Downdetector showing over 530 user reports flagging issues on the platform. The outage, which surfaced in the evening, affected both the website and backend servers.

According to user submissions on the tracking portal, 66% reported problems with the Reddit website, 33% pointed to server errors, and 1% flagged issues with profile access. Since Downdetector aggregates user-submitted complaints, the actual scale of the disruption may be significantly higher.

The incident follows a global outage on 8 December, when more than 250 users reported difficulties accessing Reddit. On that day, 48% of complaints related to website failures, 42% indicated problems with the Reddit app, and 10% cited server connectivity issues.

Reddit’s back-to-back outages add to a growing list of major tech disruptions in recent months. Cloudflare-related issues earlier in December and November temporarily pushed multiple global services offline, while Amazon Web Services and Microsoft’s platforms also suffered extended outages this year, affecting apps ranging from Slack and Snapchat to Teams and Outlook.

First Published on Dec 9, 2025 12:45 PM