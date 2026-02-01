All top streams across world - Network18 leads across on Budget Day 2026

The network’s lead channels continued to maintain a decisive edge over competitors during the key Budget Day window.

On the much-anticipated Union Budget Day 2026, Network18 platforms, CNBC-AWAAZ, CNBC-TV18, News18 India and CNN-News18, featured among the top-viewed news streams, reinforcing the network’s leadership across business and general news genres.

CNBC-AWAAZ decisively led digital live streams, outpacing key competitors by a wide margin.

During the peak live window between 11:00 am and 12:40 pm, CNBC-AWAAZ emerged as the clear leader in digital viewership, registering a peak concurrency of 765.1K, followed closely by News18 India at 667.1K. CNBC TV18 followed with 581.3K, while CNN-News18 recorded a strong 362.0K.

Among rival channels, Zee Business recorded a peak concurrency of 211.5K, while Aaj Tak saw 153.1K, and NDTV Profit registered 137.3K, underscoring the Network’s dominant presence across business and general news genres (Source: Databeings).

The data clearly reflects the Network’s sustained leadership, with News18 India delivering 4.3x higher concurrency than Aaj Tak, CNBC-AWAAZ recording 3.5x the viewership of Zee Business, and CNBCTV 18 achieving 4.24x higher concurrency than NDTV Profit. CNN-News18 further strengthened the Network’s lead, clocking 4.95x that of India Today, reaffirming its strong audience connect during critical news moments.

The strong performance highlights Network18’s strength in delivering sharp, real-time economic coverage, expert-led analysis, and audience-first explainers.

With seamless integration across TV, digital, and social platforms, Network18 once again demonstrated its ability to command audience attention during high-impact national moments, cementing its position as the go-to destination for credible, and timely news on India’s most important fiscal event.

First Published on February 1, 2026, 16:21:53 IST