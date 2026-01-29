How brands are winning Gen Z with ragebait humor

Gen Z grew up in meme culture, Reddit debates, and hot-take Twitter, where exaggeration, sarcasm, and drama are native. Ragebait ads hook them because they feel like a chaotic group chat, not a one-way sales pitch, with many watching till the end just to “win” the argument.

These ads disrupt autopilot scrolling through satire, controversy, or exaggeration, sparking conversation and emotional friction, instead of playing safe. Gen Z actively engages, they comment, stitch, repost, and tag friends. Ragebait ads are designed to trigger that reaction cycle. When brands lean into irony and self-aware humour, exaggerating cliches or sarcastically rejecting traditions, it feels culturally fluent. But provocation should be clever, culturally aware, and aligned with brand identity, or backlash can harm reputation.

Here’s a look at 11 brands that have successfully mastered this approach:

1. Mokobara x Diljit Dosanjh – #DiljitOnMars A sci-fi-inspired ad imagining Diljit performing on Mars. Its absurd humour and chaotic tone made it meme-worthy, sparking endless online discussion.

2. Uber India x Bhuvan Bam – Uber One Membership Featuring Bhuvan Bam’s “Angry Masterji,” Uber turned membership benefits into exaggerated punchlines that audiences couldn’t resist sharing.

3. Official Apology Statement Trend Brands like Skoda India, Volkswagen, T-Series, Reliance Digital, and Adani Ambuja Cement posted tongue-in-cheek apologies for being “too irresistible,” blending corporate messaging with meme culture.

4. Tinder – “Dating Scaries” Campaign Halloween-themed content satirized modern dating fears, creating highly relatable and shareable humor.

5. Cadbury 5 Star – “Destroy Valentine’s Day” An irreverent anti-Valentine’s campaign encouraged audiences to reject clichéd romance, aligning perfectly with the brand’s “do nothing” attitude.

Also read: Why the internet can’t stop talking about a ‘Nihilist Penguin’ from a 2007 documentary

6. Swiggy – “Why Is This a Swiggy Ad?” A cryptic, puzzle-based campaign invited users to decode clues for rewards, turning advertising into a viral interactive experience.

7. FWD by Myntra – “Herd Se Hatke” A satirical take on herd mentality, with quirky visuals and meme-ready execution that resonated strongly with younger audiences.

8. Old Spice – “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like” Exaggerated humor suggested that confidence and desirability hinged on using Old Spice, positioning the product as key to an ideal identity.

9. Mastercard – “Priceless” Framed the brand as essential to life’s meaningful moments, subtly implying that unforgettable experiences are enabled by Mastercard.

10. CRED – “Indiranagar Ka Gunda” Featured Rahul Dravid in a surprising, aggressive avatar. The ironic twist elevated CRED membership as exclusive, driving massive online engagement.

11. Nothing – “Go Subtle or Go Nothing” (Diwali Film) Parodied traditional festive ads, broke the fourth wall, and used sarcasm to stand out in a crowded advertising season.

Also read: From “Beige Flags” to “Canon Events”: The Gen Z slang you’ll hear everywhere in 2026

Why Ragebait Works These ads thrive because they provoke conversation, spark emotion, and encourage sharing. When executed cleverly, with cultural awareness and alignment with brand identity, ragebait humor can create a viral feedback loop that traditional advertising rarely achieves.

[Penned by Kashvee Jain]

First Published on January 29, 2026, 13:06:44 IST