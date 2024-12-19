SEBI bans YouTube influencer with 19 lakh-plus subscribers; fines Rs 9.5 crore for investment scam

In a major regulatory action, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred YouTuber Ravindra Balu Bharti and his firm, Ravindra Bharti Education Institute, from accessing the securities market until April 4, 2025, as per reports.

The market watchdog has also directed them to refund a sum of Rs 9.5 crore, the amount they amassed through unauthorized and unregistered investment advisory activities.

Following a detailed investigation, SEBI concluded that Bharti and his company lured novice and inexperienced investors into the stock market with promises of high returns.

Operating without the mandatory SEBI registration, the firm allegedly provided unregistered investment advice, trade recommendations, and execution services.

The inquiry further revealed that they employed manipulative tactics, including pitching multiple investment plans to individual investors and curtailing clients' autonomy in making informed decisions.

A prominent social media figure with over 19 lakh subscribers on two YouTube channels, Bharti leveraged his online influence to promote risky investments while neglecting to disclose the associated hazards.

In addition to the prohibition on accessing the securities market, SEBI’s order imposes a ban on Bharti, his company, and several key associates from offering any investment advisory services without proper registration.