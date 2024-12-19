            
  • Home
  • social-media
  • sebi-bans-youtube-influencer-with-19-lakh-plus-subscribers-fines-rs-9-5-crore-for-investment-scam-50900

SEBI bans YouTube influencer with 19 lakh-plus subscribers; fines Rs 9.5 crore for investment scam

SEBI's order prohibits Bharti, his company, and several key associates from providing investment advisory services without the necessary registration. The market ban will remain in effect until April 2025. The regulator has also imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Bharti and his associates.

By  Storyboard18Dec 19, 2024 9:02 AM
SEBI bans YouTube influencer with 19 lakh-plus subscribers; fines Rs 9.5 crore for investment scam
Following a detailed investigation, SEBI concluded that Bharti and his company lured novice and inexperienced investors into the stock market with promises of high returns.

In a major regulatory action, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred YouTuber Ravindra Balu Bharti and his firm, Ravindra Bharti Education Institute, from accessing the securities market until April 4, 2025, as per reports.

The market watchdog has also directed them to refund a sum of Rs 9.5 crore, the amount they amassed through unauthorized and unregistered investment advisory activities.

Following a detailed investigation, SEBI concluded that Bharti and his company lured novice and inexperienced investors into the stock market with promises of high returns.

Operating without the mandatory SEBI registration, the firm allegedly provided unregistered investment advice, trade recommendations, and execution services.

The inquiry further revealed that they employed manipulative tactics, including pitching multiple investment plans to individual investors and curtailing clients' autonomy in making informed decisions.

A prominent social media figure with over 19 lakh subscribers on two YouTube channels, Bharti leveraged his online influence to promote risky investments while neglecting to disclose the associated hazards.

In addition to the prohibition on accessing the securities market, SEBI’s order imposes a ban on Bharti, his company, and several key associates from offering any investment advisory services without proper registration.

They will remain barred from the market until April 2025. Further, the regulator has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Bharti and his associates.


Tags
First Published on Dec 19, 2024 9:02 AM

More from Storyboard18

Social Media

92% of content creators in India leverage AI ; Astrology, podcasts witness a 100% surge in popularity: Report

92% of content creators in India leverage AI ; Astrology, podcasts witness a 100% surge in popularity: Report

Advertising

Big Brands Gone Latent for Samay Raina's YouTube show?

Big Brands Gone Latent for Samay Raina's YouTube show?

Social Media

Ustad Zakir Hussain, iconic tabla maestro and Padma Vibhushan awardee, passes away at 73

Ustad Zakir Hussain, iconic tabla maestro and Padma Vibhushan awardee, passes away at 73

How it Works

Hiring 2.0: How India’s CEOs are leveraging social media and campus tours to attract talent

Hiring 2.0: How India’s CEOs are leveraging social media and campus tours to attract talent

Social Media

Australia's ground-breaking social media age ban passes House vote

Australia's ground-breaking social media age ban passes House vote

Social Media

Diljit Dosanjh turns song lyrics into Coca-Cola gold during the Hyderabad leg of his Dilluminati tour

Diljit Dosanjh turns song lyrics into Coca-Cola gold during the Hyderabad leg of his Dilluminati tour

Social Media

Indie ad agencies in trouble; call for a separate industry body to safeguard their interests

Indie ad agencies in trouble; call for a separate industry body to safeguard their interests