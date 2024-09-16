All the big breaks and exclusives only on Storyboard18

Meta to allow Alcohol, Real Money Gambling ads on its platform in India

From August 27, 2024, businesses in India can onboard WhatsApp Business Platform for messaging in the verticals such as Alcohol and Real Money Gambling.

Major leadership rejig at Nestle India; Rajat Jain to get significant role within group

Nestle India's Rajat Jain to get leadership role within Nestle Group and Rupali Rattan to succeed as Foods Business head. Gopichandar Jagatheesan and Manav Sahni will get new portfolios.

Prasar Bharati OTT likely to be launched on September 15

Last month, the public service broadcaster invited submissions for the integration of various applications, including gaming, OTT, and educational apps into its platform and also sought onboarding linear satellite TV channels.

GCPL elevates Ashwin Moorthy to Global Head of Category Direction and Innovation

Ashwin Moorthy was also inducted into the GCPL Global Management Committee and will be part of the senior management.

Lowe Lintas wins creative mandate for battery brand Amaron

The incumbent ad agency of Amaron was Ogilvy, which has been associated with the brand for over two decades.

Meghalaya becomes first Indian state to sponsor an esports team

Meghalaya's vision includes developing esports infrastructure, hosting tournaments, and providing comprehensive support to players, with the aim of bringing them to the forefront and representing Meghalaya, and India, on the global stage, including in future esports Olympics.

Centre, State governments testing anti-deepfake tech, likely to launch this year

Recently, cricketer Virat Kohli fell prey to deepfake video which went viral on social media platforms.

YouTube under MIB’s scrutiny for violating content policy

From January to June 2023, Google received 2191 content removal requests from the government and 1677 content removal requests were received between July and December 2023.

ASCI escalates issue of illegal betting and gambling platforms' ads to MIB

Storyboard18 recently reported that offshore illegal gambling firms have been using the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) as a sporting platform for surrogate advertising.

Indian broadcasters' Himalayan challenge in Nepal

Indian broadcasters discontinued their feed as they were not being paid for their services by the channel distributors in Nepal for almost two years.

DPDP Act draft rules expected within two weeks; transition period likely to be restricted to 6 months