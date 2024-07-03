Bhopal illegal hoardings pose threat to motorists safety

In 2014, the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered the removal of all illegal hoardings in the state within a time period of 48 hours, as a petition filed stated that these hoarding pose risks to safe driving and can cause accidents.

However on Sunday, supporters of political groups put up large posters on VVIP roads in the state’s capital Bhopal. Given the onset of the monsoon season, these poster often fall off their suspenders or are uprooted from their spots, putting motorists at risk.

Brand Equity reported than a Bhopal Municipal Corporation official said that the hoardings were only temporary and will be removed soon. However, travellers still face risk in the interim.