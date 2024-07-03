            

      Bhopal illegal hoardings pose threat to motorists safety

      On Sunday, supporters of political groups put up large posters on VVIP roads in the state’s capital Bhopal. Given the onset of the monsoon season, these poster often fall off their suspenders or are uprooted from their spots, putting motorists at risk.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 3, 2024 11:31 AM
      Under sections of the MP Outdoor Advertisement Media Rules, 2017, the MP govt has the power to take action against the illegal hoardings. The rules also include provisions for penalties and offences. (Representative Image: Nick Fewings via Unsplash)

      In 2014, the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered the removal of all illegal hoardings in the state within a time period of 48 hours, as a petition filed stated that these hoarding pose risks to safe driving and can cause accidents.

      Brand Equity reported than a Bhopal Municipal Corporation official said that the hoardings were only temporary and will be removed soon. However, travellers still face risk in the interim.

      Under sections of the MP Outdoor Advertisement Media Rules, 2017, the MP govt has the power to take action against the illegal hoardings. The rules also include provisions for penalties and offences.


