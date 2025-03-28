As Artificial Intelligence advances, Ogilvy’s global CEO champions the power of human creativity

As artificial intelligence and technology continue to disrupt industries and reshape the way people work, live, and communicate, a fundamental question lingers: Will machines ultimately redefine humanity’s future? Devika Bulchandani, the Global Chief Executive of Ogilvy, offers a resolute answer—no.

Speaking at Storyboard18’s Global Pioneers Summit on March 28, Bulchandani asserted that amid all the technological transformation, one element remains immutable: the power of human imagination. “Creativity is the most important thing,” she told the audience in Mumbai. “Creativity and human imagination are going to be the forces that define our future.”

In a wide-ranging discussion on the essence of marketing, Bulchandani highlighted the role of storytelling and emotional resonance. “Creativity connects dots that are unconnected. It solves problems that need solving,” she said. “Creativity makes us feel something. And when we feel something, we take action. Often, we act irrationally—we buy more, we pay more—simply because we felt something.”

At a time when data-driven strategies dominate the marketing landscape, Bulchandani issued a challenge to the industry. “When we talk about creativity, social change, business growth, and progress, data is not the most important thing. Ideas and creativity don’t have to be data-led. They don’t have to be brand-led. They have to be human-led.”

She pointed to the success of Dove’s #StopTheBeautyTest campaign, which sought to challenge rigid beauty standards and empower young girls. It was not an exercise in data analytics, she argued, but rather a testament to the power of bold, human-centered storytelling.

Beyond advertising, Bulchandani championed creativity as a force capable of influencing policy and effecting tangible change. At Ogilvy, she said, the firm publicly committed to altering five policies worldwide—three of which have already seen success. Among them: the CROWN Act in the United States, which prohibits discrimination against African Americans based on natural hairstyles; the legalization of emergency contraception in Honduras, reversing a long-standing ban; and the Tearing the Paper Ceiling initiative, which has led more than 27 states and 100 companies to eliminate bachelor’s degree requirements for job eligibility.

Turning her attention to India’s creator economy, Bulchandani described it as a burgeoning industry that is redefining social mobility. “These are the ones who didn’t have a voice, and now they can be heard,” she said. “There’s massive social upward mobility for a group of people who previously lacked access.”

Yet, she cautioned that while influencers wield significant power in today’s digital landscape, brands too often see them as mere marketing tools rather than partners in storytelling. “My challenge to everyone here is to find the point of connection,” she said. “Find the deepest point of connection, even if the reach isn’t as extensive. Because the deeper the connection, the more powerful the work.”

As an example, she cited CeraVe’s influencer-driven campaign featuring actor Michael Cera, a marketing initiative that thrived not on sheer reach, but on authenticity and clever storytelling.

Bulchandani’s latest endeavor, a collaboration with Powerade and Coca-Cola, seeks to reshape corporate policies around athlete mental health, further illustrating her belief that creativity extends beyond branding—it is a catalyst for societal change.

Under the theme "Powering Change Through Creative Catalysts," this year’s Global Pioneers Summit examined the intersection of creativity and commerce, highlighting how inventive thinking drives breakthroughs in technology, marketing, and consumer engagement. The event featured an array of distinguished speakers, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, India’s Minister of Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region; Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director and CEO of Colgate-Palmolive India; and Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director of Nestlé India, among others.

In an era of rapid technological advancement, Bulchandani’s message was clear: data may inform decisions, but human creativity will always be the true driver of transformation.

