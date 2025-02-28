Member of the European Parliament Brando Benifei: AI content needs transparency rules

The landscape of digital media, and media in general, has been significantly impacted by the development of artificial intelligence, according to Brando Benifei, Member of the European Parliament who talked about the AI act in Europe at Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025, in New Delhi on February 27.

"AI has introduced new ways of working in the media sector, enabling the creation of generative content while also raising concerns about authenticity. To protect the creativity of writers, designers, musicians, and other creatives, it is essential to establish transparency rules regarding AI-generated content. This is a major challenge for the media industry—to prevent the spread of fake news and deceptive materials that could be exploited for disinformation or criminal activities," Benifei said.

"To ensure proper and credible information while safeguarding creativity, we need clear regulations. The AI Act aims to foster trust in AI development by mitigating risks, such as the use of bad data in AI training, cybersecurity vulnerabilities, and the lack of human oversight. Some particularly harmful AI practices, such as emotional recognition in workplaces and educational institutions or the use of biometric cameras without regulation, must be restricted to prevent mass surveillance and protect individual freedoms. These are among the key areas we have chosen to regulate, and we are now in the process of implementing these measures," he added.

While addressing the recent Paris AI Summit, where India and several other major countries participated, Benifei said, "We discussed the future of AI regulation and the possibility of finding common ground. While every country does not need to adopt legislation identical to the EU’s AI Act, there is a need for shared principles on crucial issues—such as transparency in AI-generated content and protections for creatives. These concerns are particularly relevant to the media and creative industries, as they help defend human creativity and combat excessive disinformation."

Beyond media, global AI safety remains a critical issue, acknowledged Benifei. "We must establish common rules to address high-risk AI applications, cybersecurity threats, and AI’s use in warfare, which poses extreme dangers. Just as international regulations exist for chemical and nuclear weapons, we need global agreements on military AI use. At the same time, we must collaborate on using AI for the greater good—ensuring that AI-driven advancements remain accessible and beneficial to society," he suggested.