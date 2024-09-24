FM Nirmala Sitharaman calls for stress management education amid outcry over EY employee's death

In a response to the recent death of a 26-year-old Chartered Accountant at Ernst & Young (EY), Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called on colleges and universities to incorporate stress management lessons into their curricula. This appeal comes in the wake of public outrage regarding the death of Anna Sebastian Perayil, who reportedly suffered a heart attack due to extreme work pressure.

While addressing an event at a private medical college, Sitharaman referenced the incident without naming the victim or the firm. "Our children go to colleges and universities for education and come out with flying colours. A woman who had studied CA well, unable to cope with the work pressure... died, unable to cope with the work pressure," she stated. Her remarks underline the necessity for educational institutions to equip students with skills essential for navigating the demands of high-pressure careers.

Sitharaman emphasized that in addition to academic training, schools should teach resilience, mental well-being, and work-life balance. "What should families teach? You should have the inner strength to handle that pressure," she added, suggesting that divinity and spirituality play crucial roles in developing this inner strength.

However, her comments have sparked significant backlash, particularly from the Congress party. General Secretary KC Venugopal criticized the minister for "victim-blaming," asserting that her remarks overlook the struggles of India's youth while favouring corporate interests.

He pointed out the systemic issues of exploitation and historic joblessness faced by fresh graduates like Anna. "It is downright cruel to blame Anna and her family," Venugopal declared, condemning Sitharaman's statements as "despicable."

The tragic death of Anna, whose family claimed she was overwhelmed with work to the extent of neglecting her health, has ignited public demands for improved working conditions across corporate sectors.