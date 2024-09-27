Dell Technologies mandates full-time office presence for global sales team

ADVERTISEMENT
Dell Technologies has introduced a significant change to its work policy, requiring global sales team employees to return to the office five days a week starting September 30.
This move, confirmed by an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg, underscores the company's aim to foster greater collaboration and enhance skill development within its workforce. The shift marks an increase from the previous three-day-in-office requirement.
The memo emphasizes that remote work should be an exception rather than a routine practice. Field representatives are expected to split their time between office presence and engaging with customers and partners, maintaining a five-day workweek. However, certain exceptions have been made for employees who are unable to access Dell's office spaces, with provisions allowing them to continue working remotely, according to the Bloomberg report.
This update to Dell's work policy follows the company's broader efforts to streamline operations and prioritize artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives. In August, Dell announced a major restructuring of its sales division, including layoffs, as part of this strategy. The consolidation of sales teams and the formation of a new AI-focused unit reflect the company's shift in priorities.
Although the exact number of affected employees was not disclosed, reports suggest that approximately 12,500 workers, around 10% of Dell's global workforce, could be impacted. This restructuring comes amid ongoing challenges in Dell's core personal computer business. In its latest financial report released on August 30, Dell revealed a 4% decline in revenue for its fiscal second quarter, with total revenue standing at $12.4 billion.
Dell's policy change mirrors a broader trend across the tech industry, with companies re-evaluating their remote work arrangements post-pandemic.
E-commerce giant Amazon recently announced a similar shift, requiring employees to return to office five days a week starting next year.