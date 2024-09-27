            
      • Home
      • advertising
      • dell-technologies-mandates-full-time-office-presence-for-global-sales-team-43376

      Dell Technologies mandates full-time office presence for global sales team

      Tech giant shifts work policy to enhance collaboration and skill development, aligning with broader industry trends on office returns.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 27, 2024 11:51 AM
      Dell Technologies mandates full-time office presence for global sales team
      This update to Dell's work policy follows the company's broader efforts to streamline operations and prioritize artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives.

      Dell Technologies has introduced a significant change to its work policy, requiring global sales team employees to return to the office five days a week starting September 30.

      This move, confirmed by an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg, underscores the company's aim to foster greater collaboration and enhance skill development within its workforce. The shift marks an increase from the previous three-day-in-office requirement.

      The memo emphasizes that remote work should be an exception rather than a routine practice. Field representatives are expected to split their time between office presence and engaging with customers and partners, maintaining a five-day workweek. However, certain exceptions have been made for employees who are unable to access Dell's office spaces, with provisions allowing them to continue working remotely, according to the Bloomberg report.

      This update to Dell's work policy follows the company's broader efforts to streamline operations and prioritize artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives. In August, Dell announced a major restructuring of its sales division, including layoffs, as part of this strategy. The consolidation of sales teams and the formation of a new AI-focused unit reflect the company's shift in priorities.

      Although the exact number of affected employees was not disclosed, reports suggest that approximately 12,500 workers, around 10% of Dell's global workforce, could be impacted. This restructuring comes amid ongoing challenges in Dell's core personal computer business. In its latest financial report released on August 30, Dell revealed a 4% decline in revenue for its fiscal second quarter, with total revenue standing at $12.4 billion.

      Dell's policy change mirrors a broader trend across the tech industry, with companies re-evaluating their remote work arrangements post-pandemic.

      E-commerce giant Amazon recently announced a similar shift, requiring employees to return to office five days a week starting next year.


      Tags
      First Published on Sep 27, 2024 11:51 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Advertising

      Celebrating World Tourism Day: A Look Back at Global Tourism Ad Campaigns

      Celebrating World Tourism Day: A Look Back at Global Tourism Ad Campaigns

      Advertising

      Swiggy's ad spend drops 26% to Rs 1850 crore in FY2024; to 'cost-effectively' invest in marketing

      Swiggy's ad spend drops 26% to Rs 1850 crore in FY2024; to 'cost-effectively' invest in marketing

      Advertising

      Too Yumm's K-Bomb Ramen campaign features Bollywood actor Ananya Panday speaking Korean

      Too Yumm's K-Bomb Ramen campaign features Bollywood actor Ananya Panday speaking Korean

      Advertising

      X unveils first transparency report under Elon Musk, reveals surge in content removals

      X unveils first transparency report under Elon Musk, reveals surge in content removals

      Advertising

      Cashify's whitepaper unveils explosive growth in India's refurbished smartphone market

      Cashify's whitepaper unveils explosive growth in India's refurbished smartphone market

      Advertising

      AnyMind Group launches GenAI-powered live commerce platform AnyLiv

      AnyMind Group launches GenAI-powered live commerce platform AnyLiv

      Advertising

      Diageo expands into white spirits with new X series

      Diageo expands into white spirits with new X series